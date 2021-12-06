Automation and smarttechnologies are the future

Specifically, he indicated that new technologies cannot fully replace the flexibility, dexterity and judgement of the human workforce.

I couldn’t disagree more. Personally I would like my cows to be milked to the same high standard time after time after time....

Moreover modern tech is capable of identifying problems relating to high cell counts and pending clinical mastitis problems much faster and more effectively than is the case with we mere mortals.

The problem that I have with automation within agriculture – whether it be robotic milking or some other form of tech - is the extremely hefty service add-ons that accompany them.

Specifically, where robotic milking is concerned, I would like to see all the manufacturers committing to making spare and replacement parts widely available for a period of at least twenty years post the launch of a new model.

In this way, the farmers making the initial acquisition can enjoy a reasonable period of cost-free robotic milking (everything is relative of course) after the 10-year repayment period on the machine has been completed.

I was lucky enough to have the opportunity of visiting the Lemken manufacturing plant in Germany last week. Already, a significant proportion of the assembly and parts’ preparation work is undertaken by robots.

Moreover, the management of the business made it very clear that automation is the future: they can’t get enough of it.

And I have heard similar comments made by leading decision makers within the Irish food industry over recent months.

So why should farming be any different in this regard. The scope to drive automation within production agriculture is immense.

It is worthy of note that the Lemken CEO foresaw the imminent development of autonomous vehicles, which would have the capacity to meet the individual nutrient and weed control needs of individual crops within a plant.

It’s pretty mind blowing stuff. But who am I to disbelieve him? Meanwhile, I hope that the days are soon coming to an end when Irish dairy farmers stop looking like old, worn out men by the age of 40, following decades of manually attaching and removing clusters.

And let’s not forget all those old biddies who take absolute delight in kicking six bells out of those trying to attach the clusters when the mood so takes them! Let them take their frustrations out on a robot: I say!

Lemken, a major manufacturer of cultivation equipment, is a good example of a business that has taken automation to heart. Moreover, the business is also keen to reflect the same principles within modern farm management systems.

According to Lemken CEO Anthony van der Ley, the company has enjoyed double digit growth in 2021.

This has been achieved in an equal manner across all its markets, Northern Ireland included.

Speaking at Lemken’s recent ‘Blue Innovation Day’, van der Ley said that agricultural markets look set to remain strong for the first six months of 2022, adding: “We have a full order book at the present time. But it’s not possible to look beyond the mid-point of next year in terms of determining future market trends.”

He continued:“Innovation will continue to drive the agricultural machinery market.

“Digitalisation will be a powerful tool within the sector, provided we use it with respect.”

Van de Ley believes that intelligent, digital-driven advances will revolutionise agriculture over the coming decades.

A case in point is his assertion that farmers will soon be able to meet the exact needs of individual plants within a crop from a nutrient provision point of view.

“In addition, autonomous machines will soon be a commercial reality on farms throughout Europe and beyond,” he confirmed.

According to Teagasc, the world is on the cusp of the emergence of a set of new technologies which have the potential to transform economic activity and social relations and create new industries and services, including in the agri-food sector.

Use of technologies like satellite imaging, digital sensors, advances in plant and animal genomics and advanced data analytics could lead to farming practices that are more productive, more precise in their deployment and thus more sustainable.

Some of these technologies are already changing the agri-food sector, while others when scaled up, have the potential to truly revolutionise how Irish food is grown, processed, distributed and consumed.

Many game-changing ‘Smart Agriculture’ technologies are not yet available at commercial scale. According to research carried out in the UK a significant number of these new applications are currently only partly implemented, if at all, and mainly in developed countries on large farms.

The vast majority of Irish family farm businesses are yet to adopt these technologies. However, it is expected that in a decade’s time, these and many other technologies will penetrate deeper into global food supply chains.

Teagasc scientists believe that what is needed to facilitate global ‘Smart Agriculture’ is comprehensive access to high-speed internet and affordable smart devices. Although not available everywhere today, these technologies are expected to be near ubiquitous by 2035.

So, it is of the utmost importance that all the stakeholders in the Irish agri-food and bioeconomy sector begin to prepare now for the widespread deployment of transformative technologies in the sector.

Such techniques are capable of enabling innovation and change at an exponential pace and of producing both benefits and risks. Surprising and abrupt changes will become more commonplace.

Preparing for the ‘disruptive’ and the surprising while creating the future Irish farmers want, will demand agility, resilience and an ability to anticipate alternative futures.

So much for the background. Irish farmers already have a sense of what ‘disruptive technologies can do for their businesses. For example, the sequencing of the bovine genome some years ago, laid open the path to genomics and the securing of a much greater rate of genetic improvement within the Irish livestock industry.

Allied to this, the development of sexed semen technology has allowed this rate of charge to evolve at an even greater pace than we could have over anticipated 10 years ago.

Genetic sequencing and manipulation are also playing a key role in the development of new plant cultivars. Admittedly, the use of such genetic modification (GM) has been resisted by the European Union up to this point. However, in places such as the United States and a broad swathe of South and Central America the planting of GM crops is now the norm. The end result is higher yields and, many would argue, the more efficient use of water and other essential crop inputs.

There has been very limited GM-focussed research carried out in Ireland. One notable exception was the recent Teagasc trial on GM potato varieties that had been bred with an inherently higher resistance to blight attack.

The work carried out at Oak Park in Co Carlow confirmed that these varieties do have a greater resistance to blight, leading to the conclusion that it is possible to develop potato husbandry systems that require considerably lower applications of blight sprays, many of which are extremely toxic to many of the insects and other fauna which serve to maintain the conservation value of the Irish countryside.

The use of the internet and a range of complimentary digital technologies has allowed companies and research centres to optimise data collection of behalf of the farming industry.

The use of this approach combined with appropriate storage, analytical and automation systems on behalf of farmers and growers is generally referred to as precision agriculture. While this term was originally coined for spatially variable crop and field management, it is now used to describe the application of digital technologies to improve management precision in agricultural production across the board.

In essence, PA is an information-based, decision-making approach to farm management designed to improve the agricultural process by precisely managing each step and managing variation in crops, soils and animals. In this manner, PA can provide a management approach optimising both agricultural production and profitability.

Part of this enhanced profitability can come from the optimised use of inputs (machinery, labour, fertiliser, chemicals, seeds, water, energy, etc.), leading to both increased production efficiency and protection of the natural resources. Precision agriculture is based upon observing, measuring and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops, or to aspects of animal rearing.

The potential benefits mainly arise from increased yields and reduced costs through better management actions. Other benefits come from improved mechanisation efficiency, better working conditions, improved animal welfare and the potential to improve various aspects of environmental stewardship.

Robotic milking is the most obvious example of automation gaining traction within our farming sectors.

Truth be told, the venture had a very inauspicious beginning with several of the original systems taken out because of their perceived unreliability.

Today the technology behind robotic milking systems is totally accepted, as is its role in solving the evolving labour crisis on Irish dairy farms.

It is estimated that 20% of dairy cows are now milked robotically across the UK and the EU27.

It is now widely recognised that automatic milking (AM) has a positive impact on both the work life and social life of the farmer and on the overall sustainability of the family farming system.

However, the decision to invest in AM requires prior investigation into system management, procedures, performance, and other skill sets required (e.g., grassland management and interpretation of data output).

So farmers need to be in a position to make well-informed decisions, understand the technology, and have realistic expectations of the technology.

Another concept of importance for the future is the Internet of Farm Things or IoFT. Most people already associate the internet with a means to access information and services via web-pages or send messages using email. The Internet of Things is an extension of this concept to objects. This time it is the objects that access and provide each other with services and send each other messages.

The poster child for this new paradigm is the refrigerator that knows when it is out of milk and orders it from a local store. It turns out to be a far more useful idea in the context of a factory. Here machines communicate their readiness for use or schedule components to arrive at an assembly bay.

This idea has been extended to the farm and so the Internet of Farm Things involves smart machines such as tractors and feeders, as well as smart infrastructure such as fields, gates, sheds and water tanks, that not only sense their own status and that of the animals and crops but communicate with each other and with farm management systems to carry out tasks.

It might be as simple as a video camera observing that an animal has become despondent and operating gates to isolate it from the herd while notifying someone on duty of the incident and logging it in the animal’s health record.

Agriculture has been quite slow to adopt many of the new, smart technologies that have become so common within other industrial sectors.