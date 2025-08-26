Autumn and winter creative opportunities at Roe Valley and Flowerfield Arts Centres

Tempest, a sensational traditional line-up featuring Brendan Mulholland, Bláithín Mhic Cana, Aaron O’Hagan and Luke Ward.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Arts Services are delighted to launch the September-December 2025 Arts Guide at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady, and Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.

The new season is packed with unmissable live events, inspiring creative workshops, family fun and community activities.

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart will be buzzing this autumn with an exciting programme of live music, comedy, workshops and exhibitions.

Kicking off the new season, one of Ireland’s hottest comedy talents, Emer Maguire, brings her brand new show to the North Coast on September 26.

On October 18, audiences are in for a very special night with acclaimed American singer-songwriter Chris Smither. Hailed by the Associated Press as “an American original – one of the absolute best singer-songwriters in the world”, Smither’s latest album All About the Bones blends brand new material with carefully chosen covers for a soulful, atmospheric evening not to be missed.

Other highlights include a spectacular Christmas concert from Duke Special and the popular Festive Tea Dance featuring The Soda Popz.

The galleries will showcase the work of much-loved local artist Harry McMahon with On Growing Old (September 13-October 25).

Spanning several decades of his career, this exhibition offers a fascinating insight into the creative journey of an artist over time, with all sales generously donated to Marie Curie in memory of his late wife Anne.

At Halloween, film fans can enjoy some big-screen fun with family favourite Hotel Transylvania, in partnership with Cinemagic, followed by cult horror classic The Fog (October 30). Then on October 31, families can enjoy the popular Haunted House event with spooky creative activities.

As part of Atlantic Sessions in November, Flowerfield will host the internationally acclaimed David Lyttle Quartet featuring Terell Stafford (USA) with special guests, plus a laid-back Sunday Brunch with Ralph McLean, accompanied by delicious food from Bazaar Street Food.

Flowerfield’s Christmas Craft Market returns on November 15. Now firmly established as the ‘must go to’ festive shopping event, the best contemporary craft market on the North Coast will feature over 35 independent makers and uniquely special gifts for all tastes and budgets.

Alongside all the live music, comedy and exhibitions, Flowerfield is brimming with creative opportunities and workshops for kids and adults to get hands-on and try something new this season.

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre also has a fantastic season ahead, with live performances, exhibitions, film and workshops to inspire and entertain.

Twilight Sessions return with Women in Black on September 19 and on October 11 Tempest, a sensational traditional line-up featuring Brendan Mulholland, Bláithín Mhic Cana, Aaron O’Hagan and Luke Ward, will take to the stage, supported by the incredible Múlú.

Halloween at Roe Valley is full of atmosphere with a family screening of Coco in Partnership with Cinemagic, the centre’s Haunted House creative afternoon for families, and a special TENX9 storytelling evening with a spooky Halloween theme.

Community theatre shines in late November as Limavady Drama Club and Chloe Riley Drama present The Wizard of Oz (November 26-29). Expect a fun-filled retelling of the classic story, bursting with humour, warmth and wonderful performances.

Opening on September 13, Roe Valley’s galleries will showcase the work of acclaimed Sligo artist Lorna Watkins with Tend/er (September 13-October 31), exploring motherhood, ageing and overlooked everyday objects through painting, printmaking and sculpture.

It’s not just the stage and galleries that will be buzzing at Roe Valley this season – the classrooms and studios are also alive with a colourful mix of workshops for adults and kids.

Community engagement remains at the heart of the programme. The much-loved Mums Meet and Make continues monthly at both arts centres, offering new parents (with babies under one year) a warm and welcoming space to connect, relax, and get creative.

A series of film screenings will take place at Ballymoney Town Hall this November. From timeless family adventures like The Princess Bride and a schools’ choice screening of Paddington or ET, to cult favourites such as Dirty Dancing, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The programme also features a special dementia-friendly screening of Singin’ in the Rain and the powerful documentary Road, telling the story of the legendary Dunlop motorcycling family.

Download the digital September-December 2025 Arts Guide now from Flowerfield.org and Roevalleyarts.com or call into the arts centres to pick up a copy.

This guide provides information about all the events, workshops, and exhibitions, but you can also browse all events and workshops on the Flowerfield and Roe Valley Arts website.