Autumn arts & entertainment: unmissable live events at Flowerfield and Roe Valley

Multi-award-winning trio Alfi feature an unusual line-up of harp, five string banjo and uilleann pipes.

THIS autumn, Roe Valley Arts and Flowerfield Arts Centre are poised to captivate audiences with an exciting array of live events.

From powerful theatre performances to intimate music concerts and thought-provoking literary talks, there is something for everyone!

For literary enthusiasts, Roe Valley welcomes James Simpson this evening (October 3) for the launch of his much-anticipated book, True Colours. Simpson will be in conversation with acclaimed writer Bernie McGill, making this an unmissable gathering for book lovers and those curious about the creative processes behind impactful storytelling.

On October 5, the University of Atypical presents an unforgettable night with pianist Ruth McGinley and poet Alice McCullough as part of the Bounce Arts Festival 2024, which showcases arts created by d/Deaf, Disabled and Neurodiverse creatives. This guest hire event will be an enchanting mix of music and spoken word, a real celebration of Northern Ireland’s creative talent.

The music continues with a lively tribute to rock legends Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles, as The Illegals, featuring Eurovision star Niamh Kavanagh, take to the Roe Valley stage on October 19. This high-energy concert is sure to please fans of timeless rock classics.

And just in time for Halloween, Vokxen presents The Song of the Bones, the story of Ireland’s last witch trial, on October 31. This haunting performance blends folk music with dark Irish history, offering a spellbinding evening perfect for the eerie season.

Over at Flowerfield Arts Centre, the critically acclaimed folk trio Alfi will grace the stage on October 4. Known for their fresh take on Irish traditional music, Alfi combines harp, banjo, and uilleann pipes in a way that reinvigorates age-old traditions with contemporary flair.

Moving into November, on the 1st celebrated singer-songwriter Steve Knightley, of the folk powerhouse Show of Hands, will bring his Winter Yards Tour to Flowerfield. This intimate evening promises to showcase the storytelling prowess and lyrical depth that Knightley is known for.

For film lovers, Flowerfield will host two midweek screenings on October 9. In the afternoon, enjoy the Oscar-winning classic Some Like It Hot, featuring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis. That evening, cinema-goers can revel in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic Cold War satire, Dr Strangelove, starring the legendary Peter Sellers in multiple roles.

This rich programme of events is packed with tremendous performances, deep literary discussions, and cinematic gems, making Roe Valley Arts and Flowerfield Arts Centre the cultural heart of the Causeway Coast this autumn.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of these inspiring and entertaining events.

Tickets are available at roevalleyarts.com and flowerfield.org where you can also browse the full programme of live events, creative workshops and exhibitions taking place from September until December.