The autumn calving season continues apace in Northern Ireland with John Berry, regional manager for Semex, indicating that dairy cows are coming into peak milk in excellent condition.

“This bodes well for the breeding season ahead,” he added.

“The strengthening of dairy markets, in tandem with the milk prices bonuses available from all the processers at the present time, is boosting confidence levels within the dairy sector as a whole.

“As a result, farmers are actively seeking to invest in their businesses. And a commitment to improved herd breeding standards will be part of this mix.”

Cookiecutter Holysmokes. (Pic: Freelance)

According to John, the strategic use of sexed semen remains a key driver within Northern Ireland’s dairy farming sector.

He further explained: “Farmers remain totally committed to the use of sexed straws on their best cows and heifers.

“This is the most effective way of maximising generational change within all dairy herds.”

While milk volumes will always be important, John is confirming that milk producers in Northern Ireland are prioritising a number of other traits in the cows they want to breed for the future.

Pintree-I-Pursuit. (Pic: Freelance)

“These include good components and medium stature,” he said.

“Health traits are also important. The overall objective is to breed high performing dairy cows that will remain productive over a long number of lactations.

The 2024/25 Semex Holstein Sires’ catalogue is now available. It contains a number of bulls, which meet the specific breeding needs of the dairy farming industry in Northern Ireland.

John Berry again: “Driving all of this is our Optimate programme, which allows individual farmers to identify those individual sires that best meet their specific herd breeding programmes.”

Young bulls that will catch the eye in the new Holstein listing from Semex include CookiecutterHolysmokes.

He is a high PLI bull with excellent type and very balanced production figures, together with two of his sons, T-Spruce Harmony and Ladys Manor Smoke Owen, who both have tremendous potential to perform well in Northern Ireland. In addition, Pintree-I-Pursuit remains exceptionally popular with local milk producers.

Meanwhile, the August Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) evaluation run sawSemex UK take the No.2 position on both the UK Available Proven and Genomic PLI rankings, with Cookiecutter Holysmokes, £797 PLI and his son T-Spruce Harmony, £934 PLI respectively.

Harmony has 1,083 KGS Milk, 77.8kg CFP together with a daughter fertility score of +11.7. His credentials get even stronger with an Immunity score of 105 and Methane Efficiency Score of 109.

“It is gratifying to see both Holysmokes and Harmony’s results in this proof run.

“Semex is committed to delivering genetics that offer tangible benefits to our customers, and the performance of our bulls in this proof run is testament to the consistency of our breeding programme", John Berry further explained.

In addition, 3 Star OH Ranger Red, ranked No.1 PLI on the available proven list, is a red sire with a PLI £661 and 725 KGS Milk.

His offspring are proving to be really exciting as he consistently passes on his impressive Immunity scores.

Another Holysmokes’ son, Progenesis Pineapple, continues to rank well on the UK Available Genomic list as he comes in the top 25 for PLI at £843: he is No.6 for Protein Kg at 41kg.

New to the stud is, an exciting Ladys-Manor Overdo son, Adaway Fayette who has debuted with an impressive production proof with 922Kgs Milk, 77 Kgs CFP, positive F% & P%. deviation.

John continued: “We are excited about this outcross bull who is sure to blend into any UK farm breeding programme.”

Where type is concerned, AOT Hampshire tops the Available Holstein Genomic list at 3.1 TM closely followed by Ranger-Red son Mystique Animation at 2.73TM.

John Berry concluded: “The August proofs have returned a huge choice of Semex bulls for dairy farmers here in Northern Ireland, many with daughters delivering well on local farms.”