The annual family event, organised by Belfast City Council, takes place from 12.30pm to 6pm each day and both young and old will be treated to lots of fun-filled activities, live music, food and more.Among the highlights is the Autumn Flower Show, showcasing spectacular prize-winning autumnal blooms and floral art displays, as well as a display of giant seasonal vegetables.

A variety of food and craft stalls will be selling arty delights and local produce, and the Sustainable Living Emporium will be showcasing sustainable fashion and lifestyle choices.

There will be plenty of free family-friendly activities to enjoy over the weekend including bouncy castles, balloon modelling, facepainting, autumn themed arts and crafts, sports games, bubble bike, walkabout acts and pumpkin carving.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy is joined by sisters Molly and Lily Brady to launch this year's Autumn Fair, taking place in Botanic Gardens on the weekend of Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September.

There will also be a funfair zone including Tea Cup and Safari Train rides, as well as a Bungee Trampoline.

Launching the event at Botanic Gardens, Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “The Autumn Fair is one of our top seasonal events where we get to celebrate the best that nature has produced, as well as all the fun of the fair with live music, food and crafts and fun activities for young and old to enjoy.