Autumn full of Arts, Culture and Community at Flowerfield & Roe Valley Arts Centres

The Four of Us will be performing at the Roe Valley Arts Centre on September 28.

GET ready for an unforgettable autumn as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service unveils its vibrant seasonal programme.

The new guide is packed with creative opportunities and cultural experiences at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, and Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady – from live music and captivating exhibitions, to hands-on workshops and festive celebrations, there's something for everyone.

Music enthusiasts, prepare for some stellar live performances! Kicking off the season, Flowerfield welcomes Portstewart’s very own Briana Corrigan on September 14, whose voice made "A Little Time" by The Beautiful South a chart-topping hit. This is a night you won't want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-award-winning trio Alfi will bring their unique sound to Flowerfield (October 4), followed by Steve Knightley of 'Show of Hands' fame on November 1 with his Winter Yards Tour. As a special holiday treat, Coleraine-born singer-songwriter Anthony Toner returns for an intimate solo acoustic show on December 13, featuring fan favourites from his extensive repertoire.

Over at Roe Valley Arts Centre, the stage will be graced by the legendary Beth Nielsen Chapman on September 6, The 4 of Us on September 28, and The Illegals on October 19. A standout event is the partnership with the University of Atypical to present pianist Ruth McGinley in concert with poet and disability rights advocate Alice McCullough as part of the Bounce Festival 2024, which show cases arts created by deaf, disabled or neurodiverse creatives.

As the evenings grow longer, immerse yourself in the cinematic offerings at Flowerfield. Midweek matinees and evening screenings will keep you entertained all the way to Christmas. Don't miss the cult classic Withnail and the timeless The Philadelphia Story, featuring Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and James Stewart.

Families are in for a treat at Roe Valley Arts Centre with a lineup of delightful live shows. The annual Limavady Drama Group panto “Dick Whittington in the Land of Limavegas,” promises laughter and fun for all ages. Little ones will be enchanted by Banyan Theatre’s Don’t Let the Bedbugs Bite and the charming productions by Fairytale Stageshow, including Little Bo Peep and the Three Little Pigs on September 14 and Santa’s Super Show on December 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flowerfield Arts Centre's galleries will come alive with thought-provoking exhibitions. From September 7, explore All Us Women by Janey Moffatt, a powerful blend of fabric, paper, and stitch that delves into themes of violence, trauma, and healing. Roe Valley Arts Centre presents Athrú by Stuart Quigley, running from September 7 to October 27, showcasing his fascination with light, form, and the ever-changing beauty of nature.

This Autumn, tap into your creative potential with an array of workshops and courses at both centres. At Flowerfield, choose from courses in pottery, painting, T’ai Chi, or if you’re not ready to commit to a course, one-off workshops in the likes of fused glass and coastal painting will provide bite-sized creative experiences.

Budding writers will be thrilled with a two-day writing course led by celebrated poet and playwright Damian Gorman, including an evening reading of his work.

Roe Valley Arts Centre offers equally exciting options, including pottery, Kundalini Yoga, wool spinning, and copper smithing. Children can explore their artistic side through the season, some highlights include a special session on Grandparents’ Day at Flowerfield – the perfect opportunity to create lasting family memories, and a Free Art History Kid’s Pop-up Workshop to explore the vibrant polka dot imagery of contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama at Roe Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The popular "Mums Meet and Make" series returns, offering new mothers a chance to connect, create, and enjoy some well-deserved "me time" with workshops in pottery, painting, and creative writing at both centres.

The Autumn season wouldn't be complete without Halloween and Christmas festivities at Flowerfield and Roe Valley Arts Centres. Don’t miss the Halloween Open Days at Roe Valley (October 28) and at Flowerfield (October 31) celebrating our shared cultural heritage and embracing the light as the darker evenings draw in – as communities have done for centuries across different cultures.

Dive into the magic with a family-friendly movie, hands-on creative craft sessions celebrating Samhain and Diwali, storytelling and more, but beware of who lurks round the corners.

These activities have received financial support from the Executive Office through the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Good Relations Programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On All Hallow’s Eve, Roe Valley Arts Centre will also present The Song of the Bones, an immersive retelling of Ireland’s Last Witch Trial, combining electronic pop music with traditional shadow puppetry for a haunting experience. Created by Claire McCartney & Beccy Henderson of VOKXEN, featuring haunting puppetry by Claire Roi Harvey (Star Wars/Jurassic World), and earthy musical percussion by David McLaughlin (Blue Man Group).

As Christmas approaches, the Flowerfield Arts Centre’s Christmas Craft Market will open from November 9 to December 21 featuring artisans from across the borough and beyond. Both centres will also host festive-themed creative workshops and film screenings to get you in the holiday spirit.

To explore the full range of events and book your tickets, visit www.flowerfield.org and www.roevalleyarts.com