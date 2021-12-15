Avian Flu is major threat to the local poultry sector

Mrs Barton said: “Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease affecting the respiratory, digestive and/or nervous system of many species of birds. It may also pose a threat to people and other animals in certain circumstances.

“This disease is hugely damaging to the poultry industry. The spread of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus H5N8 threatens domestic and wild poultry and birds worldwide. Early and accurate laboratory diagnostics are key for monitoring and controlling infectious diseases. On-farm bio-security is extremely important in the fight against the disease.”

She added:“Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease. If you keep poultry (including game birds or as pets) please remain vigilant for any signs of disease in your flock. If you have any concerns about the health of your birds please report it to your Private Veterinary Practitioner. If notifiable disease is suspected, contact the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct Regional Office.

“For some time I have pressed DAERA to provide compensation to those businesses that have been wiped out due to this disease, any compensation package that DAERA could provide would be welcome to those who have suffered significant financial loss.”

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee Chairperson Declan McAleer said:“Unfortunately, we have learned of two more suspected cases of bird flu in Tyrone and Armagh with almost 30,000 birds and ducks having to be culled.

“It was officially confirmed last week that two cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in a commercial flock of ducks in Aughnacloy where 25,000 ducks had to be culled humanely and in a backyard flock in Broughshane.

“We are witnessing the largest ever outbreak of Avian flu here, which if not controlled or mitigated could pose a very serious threat to the poultry industry and to international trade.”

He added: “This impact is not just financial, but also mentally and emotionally and DAERA, with their partners must continue to provide the necessary support to all those impacted.

“There have been four confirmed outbreaks in Monaghan and Cavan and the control zones surrounding these extend into the north. A cross border approach is vital and we were glad to note from the briefing we received from DAERA on Thursday that they are working collaboratively with their colleagues in DAFM in the south.

McAleer concluded: “The native wild bird population has been affected by this strain carried here by migratory wild birds so it is imperative that bird keepers, whether commercial or a backyard flock, do everything they can to separate their kept birds from the wild birds.

“I want to reiterate the advice from the farm minister and the chief vet that poultry farmers must act now. If bird keepers have not already done so, they should download the biosecurity self-assessment tool from the department’s website.