Disease control restriction zones were put in place in County Fermanagh last week after the Republic of Ireland confirmed Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from a commercial turkey flock in County Monaghan.

There is a slight extension to the existing Avian Influenza restriction zones on foot of this confirmation.

Advertisement

Movements of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from DAFM.

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.

The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread. Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease. The Department continues to advise strict adherence to the precautionary measures against avian influenza (bird flu) recently introduced in regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Advertisement

These Regulations require all flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access and to apply particular bio-security measures.

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.

Advertisement

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds. It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs.

Advertisement