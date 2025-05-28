Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in Northern Ireland to be lifted

THE ban on poultry gatherings and the lifting of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Northern Ireland is being lifted from noon on Saturday.

The news will come as a great relief for poultry owners across the Province and will allow for the showing again of birds at this year’s remaining agricultural shows.

However, Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher warned that the lifting of the restrictions did not mean the threat had totally gone and urged poultry keepers to maintain stringent biosecurity measures.

The move follows the lifting of compulsory housing measures for poultry and captive birds which took effect on May 10.

The measures, imposing a range of compulsory biosecurity measures on poultry flocks, were introduced on January 18 this year, with the aim of the AIPZ to address the risk posed by avian influenza to the poultry sector.

It was seen as a vital tool in protecting flocks across Northern Ireland from the disease which was circulating in wild birds.

Agriculture minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to lift the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, including the ban on gatherings, effective from noon, 31 May, 2025.

“This is a welcome step, and I want to thank all flock keepers for their vigilance and adherence to good biosecurity measures. This has undoubtedly limited the spread of this disease in NI over the recent months.

“Thanks to the determined efforts from the poultry sector in Northern Ireland to protect their flocks and minimise the impact of disease, we are now in a position to lift the AIPZ and reduce all mandatory restrictions placed on bird keepers.

"I’m sure this will be welcome news for the sector which contributes greatly to our economy and wider society. I am aware that my counterpart in the Republic of Ireland has also made a similar decision for a lifting of the AIPZ there on the same date.”

Chief Vet Brian Dooher said: “I would like to remind all flock keepers that while the measures of the AIPZ are no longer a legal requirement, the need for stringent, mandatory biosecurity measures are still of paramount importance to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or another source to poultry.

“Any future bird gatherings should also meet the conditions of a general licence and notify the department in advance.

“It is imperative that we don’t get complacent. The risk of an avian influenza incursion to poultry is still present, albeit lower than before. Lower risk does not mean no risk.

“I would urge all bird keepers to continue to implement the biosecurity measures of the AIPZ as they have been doing.”

The Ulster Farmers’ Union described the lifting of restrictions as “positive news” for poultry farmers.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “Their commitment to maintaining high biosecurity standards has been crucial in limiting the spread of the disease. This step reflects the progress made in controlling avian influenza and offers a much-needed boost for the sector.

“However, while legal restrictions are being eased, we echo the call from DAERA and the Chief Veterinary Officer for continued vigilance. Good biosecurity must remain a top priority to protect the sector from any further outbreaks.”

The UFU reminded members that any bird gatherings must now comply with general licence conditions and that DAERA needed to be notified in advance.

The union said it would continue to work closely with DAERA and stakeholders to support the poultry industry and ensure members were kept informed.

Provisions of the general licence for bird gatherings are available on the DAERA website https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/general-licence-bird-gatherings