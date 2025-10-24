Avian Influenza Prevention Zone to be introduced in Northern Ireland

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will be introduced in Northern Ireland from 00:01 on Saturday 1 November 2025, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed.

The AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to follow strict biosecurity measures. This applies if you keep pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.

Announcing the introduction of the AIPZ, Minister Muir said: “With the onset of winter migration, the risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) introduction via wild birds is heightened. An incursion of HPAI can cause devastating impacts for those affected and our wider industry. I am therefore asking all bird keepers to now take the appropriate action to protect your birds, the Northern Ireland flock and wider agri-food industry.

“The biosecurity measures required under the AIPZ are vital tools in our fight against this disease and I am pleased that we have been able to co-ordinate with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine in the Republic of Ireland where mandatory biosecurity measures for all poultry and captive birds will be introduced at the same time as the introduction of the AIPZ across Northern Ireland.”

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Mr Brian Dooher, added: “The measures in the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone include stringent, mandatory biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or another source to poultry; a requirement that poultry or other captive birds are provided with food and water to which wild birds have no access, and mandatory rules on cleansing and disinfection.

“There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed, and bird gatherings are not prohibited at this stage, but this will be kept under constant review.

“I would encourage all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to review and reinforce your biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock. Avian Influenza can have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy, it is imperative that we do not become complacent.”

If not already registered, DAERA encourages you to register your flock (however small) so that we can reach you directly with future communications and updates. You can register by contacting your local DAERA Direct office or online via the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bird-registration-form.

You can also sign up to the avian influenza text alert service simply by texting 'BIRDS OPT IN' to 07860 098 672.