AVSPNI Summer Day 2024 is a resounding success
This year’s gathering featured an enlightening tour of the Dale Farm factory in Pennybridge, Ballymena, with insightful talks followed by a sumptuous four-course dinner at the prestigious Galgorm Manor.
The day commenced with an exclusive tour of Dale Farm, Northern Ireland’s leading dairy cooperative, providing attendees with a first-hand look at the intricate processes involved in producing high-quality dairy products.
The tour highlighted the factory’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the dairy industry. The association’s thanks goes to the staff at Dale Farm for their wonderful hospitality.
Chris McAlinden delivered an engaging presentation on Dale Farm’s background, detailing the cooperative’s operations, values, and contributions to the local dairy market. His comprehensive overview underscored the pivotal role Dale Farm plays in Northern Ireland’s agricultural landscape.
Neville Graham’s discussion on milk pricing was both informative and thought provoking. He elucidated the complex factors influencing milk prices, including global market trends, and emphasized the critical role veterinarians play in helping dairy clients optimize their milk pricing strategies.
His talk bridged the gap between veterinary practice and agricultural economics, offering practical advice for enhancing dairy farm profitability.
The event was generously sponsored by Norbrook, whose support was instrumental in bringing this day to fruition. AVSPNI extends its heartfelt thanks to Norbrook for their unwavering commitment to the veterinary profession.
The day concluded with a delightful four-course dinner at Galgorm Manor.
The meal provided a perfect setting for networking, relaxation, and celebrating the success of the day’s events.
AVSPNI extends sincere gratitude to all participants, speakers, sponsors and everyone at Dale Farm for making this Summer Day event a success.