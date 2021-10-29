Award Winning: Dale Farm’s Dromona Cheese earns plaudits for its cheddars

The awards are one of the biggest events in the European dairy calendar and are held at the Staffordshire Show Ground, England.

Dromona Cheese was awarded the Volac Trophy for the Best Medium Creamery Block Cheddar, the ICDA Champion as the UK Creamery for its block cheddar.

Other plaudits included two golds for mature and medium cheddar and six silvers for its range of cheddars.

Dale Farm is Northern Ireland’s biggest farmers’ dairy co-operative and produces cheese near Cookstown in Co. Tyrone.

Another local winner was Burren Balsamics, Richhill, Co. Armagh, which was awarded gold for its Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar or Modena.

The International Cheese and Dairy awards are now regarded as the world’s largest platform to champion world class producers, attracting over 5,000 entries.

Success at the show provides high-profile recognition from independents, retailers and food service companies throughout the world.

They support winners through their marketing and social campaign to increase consumer awareness and, ultimately, sales.

The awards can be traced back to the original cheese show, which was founded in 1897.

The Cheshire Agricultural Society had been holding shows for some years at different venues in the county, splitting the county into four shows in their own right, one of which was Nantwich & Northwich.

Then, in 1903, the show was held under its own auspices and with no link to the Cheshire Agricultural Society.

In 2009, the Nantwich Cheese Show was re-branded to the International Cheese Awards and moved to Stafford this year.

An important aspect of the awards, which have grown rapidly over the past two years, has been the Cheese Accompaniment Classes, such as preserves, chutneys, artisan breads, cheese biscuits, olives, wine, beer, Charcuterie (Everything connected with eating great cheese!).

The Cheese Board Awards reflect the growing interest in accompaniments for various types of cheeses.