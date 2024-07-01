Kirsty McManus, National Director, IoD NI, Seamus McGuckin, Head of Corporate NI, AIB, and Roisin Keenan, Head of Business Banking NI, AIB.

THE award-winning journalist who was at the forefront of reporting on the Post Office Horizon scandal is set to headline a major new event in Belfast this year.

Nick Wallis – who presented, produced, and consulted on three BBC Panorama programmes about the subject and was a consultant on ITV’s drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office – will be the headline speaker at the IoD NI & AIB Director Governance & Leadership Summit 2024 at the Merchant Hotel on October 9.

The half-day event will shine a light on corporate governance successes and failures, in particular lessons from the Post Office.

It will also look at the impact of artificial intelligence on business strategy and discuss how small and medium-sized businesses can ensure they are able to understand and implement ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

Other speakers on the day will include Donna Wilson, Head of ESG Transformation and Reporting at AIB, and representing the Institute of Directors will be Dr Roger Barker, Director of Policy and Corporate Governance.

A new initiative that seeks to bring senior business leaders together with thought leaders in the field of ESG, AI and corporate governance, the summit will also provide the opportunity for IoD and AIB to announce the winner of the IoD NI Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

The accolade recognises the personal imprint of a high-profile leader on the culture and success of their organisation through the implementation of good governance. Previous winners include the late Brian Conlon of First Derivatives, Sir Michael Ryan of Bombardier, and Dame Rotha Johnston.

Kirsty McManus, National Director, IoD Northern Ireland, said: “Good corporate governance is the very foundation of any successful business, and we have seen in sharp focus through a range of high-profile examples how badly things can go wrong whenever governance is not done well.

"That’s why we have founded this new event. It will shine a light on good and bad examples of corporate governance and discuss some of the most pressing challenges business leaders face from a governance perspective, including the opportunities and threats of AI.

"We will also outline some of the IoD’s efforts to establish a Code of Conduct for Directors to promote high ethical standards in the profession.”

Seamus McGuckin, Head of Corporate NI at title sponsor AIB, said: “With such an esteemed panel of guests and insightful sessions planned, this conference promises to be an unmissable event for business owners and directors across Northern Ireland who take seriously their responsibilities around corporate governance.

“As always, we are excited to work with the team at the IoD NI to deliver the event and ensure it is a valuable conference for everyone who attends.”

In addition to AIB, other associate sponsors of the event will include Tughans and Ulster University.