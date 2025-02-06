Award-winning student impresses judges with dedication to her agri-food career

A dedication to building a career in the agri-food industry has seen a final year agri-food marketing student named the winner of an award from one of London’s oldest Livery companies.

Elen Morris is in the final year of her BSc (Hons) Agri-Food Marketing with Business course and secured the Gary Baker award at the Worshipful Company of Butchers’ annual charity lunch in London.

Each year the Livery company selects a Harper Adams University undergraduate to receive the award. It is made to a student carrying out a degree relevant to the meat and livestock industry who has completed the industrial placement year of their course.

Elen said: “I was honoured and extremely grateful to have been selected by the interview panel for the Gary Baker Award. I was also excited about being able to attend the Worshipful Company of Butchers annual charity lunch at Butchers Hall to be presented with my award and meet the Baker family.

“Initially I submitted a report talking about my background and my placement year within the red meat supply chain – which I undertook at co-op within their farming and fisheries team, learning lots about the red meat sector, working with beef and lamb producer groups, visiting farmers, suppliers and abattoirs.

“The letter also included my future career aspirations and how the scholarship would help me to achieve them.

“The next stage involved being invited to interview in front of a panel, where I spoke further about my background, why I chose to study at Harper and the experiences of my studies, the work I undertook at co-op, why I am passionate about the red meat industry – and about my future plans. This also allowed the panel to get to know me on a personal level too.”

John Allton Jones, Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers said: “We were greatly impressed by Elen’s enthusiasm, knowledge and commitment to the meat industry when she made her presentation to the Court of the Butchers Company. Our congratulations to her for winning the award.”

Elen, who is originally from Llangedwyn in Mid Wales, set her sights on studying at Harper Adams and a career in the agri-food industry while growing up on her family farm.

She added: “We have a dairy herd, rear 32,000 free range laying hens, run a sheep enterprise and fatten beef cattle.

“Gaining first-hand experience at the farm level helped to establish my interest in the industry and embark on an educational route that will allow me to work within the agri-food industry in the future.

“I was set on attending Harper Adams from a young age and knew that the people I would meet and the knowledge I would gain would set me up for my future career.”

Elen – who has a role on the ABP Graduate scheme already secured for September of this year – says she will look back fondly on her degree.

She said: “I have loved my time studying at Harper Adams University, I have met so many like-minded people who are passionate about the agricultural and food industry.

“All of my lecturers, tutors and friends have supported and encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone and to make the most out of every opportunity.”