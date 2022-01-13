Awards galore at Kingsmoss HPS

Top young fancier - Carter Johnston - pictured receiving his awards.

Judges on the day were Billy Whiteside, Gary McKenna, Rodney Irvine, Alan Francey and Conor McManus. The latter presented the prizes.

Winner of Best In Show & Most Points In Show were husband/wife partnership G & C Lowry.

Highest prizewinners for the 2021 season were father/son partnership of Jackie Dawson & Son. Runners Up: W Gault & Son.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Online - A & N Lewis

Congratulations to the winners and prizewinners. I have included a few pics in this weeks issue from the event.

A & N LEWIS – DOAGH & DIST

The brothers Anthony and Norman have had yet another top season in Doagh & Dist resulting in winning premier prizewinners including 14 x 1sts plus numerous cups etc.

Anthony and Norman will offer to the fancy a small select draft of their winning bloodlines. On offer will be sons/daughters – brothers/sisters – to their top performers.

Paul Gault - W Gault & Son - pictured receiving their awards

To view the birds on offer log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

Sale ends on Wednesday 12th Jan at 8pm and 8.30pm. Please Note: There will be a 15 minute sniping feature in operation.

UPCOMING EVENTS - SOUTHERN AREA HOSPICE CHARITY SALE 2022

The annual Southern Area Hospice Charity Sale is being held on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site.

Best In Show & Most Points Winners - G & C Lowry - pictured receiving their awards

The auction has been organised by Mr Eddie McAlinden, Mr Diamond Carson, Mr Cormac O’Hare and Mr Willie Capper.

A top class draft of 2022 youngsters have been donated by some of the finest fanciers in the country. National Winners – Derby Winners – Fed Winners – Club Winners – have all donated to this worthy cause, to be sold in kits of six.

There will be approximately 40 lots on offer and the sale will be divided into different parts with approx six to eight lots on offer in each sale. The final lots will be online this weekend. This charity sale will be online only with all proceeds collected be paid to the Southern Area Hospice.

To view the birds on offer in each sale (only approx 8/10 lots in each sale) log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

Highest Prize Winners - Jackie Dawson - J Dawson & Son pictured receiving their awards

To select the sale you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the Site and select which sale you wish to view.

Please Note: There will be a 15 minute sniping feature in operation.

KINGSMOSS HPS

The above club will be holding an online auction of 2022 youngsters approximately last week in January/first week in February 2022. A top selection of youngsters on offer from club members plus youngsters gifted to the club by top fanciers. A class sale with some top lots on offer.

All online on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site – www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

A & N Lewis - Now Online.