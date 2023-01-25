Awards galore for Co Londonderry at choir festival
On Thursday 8th December members from Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC and Moneymore YFC took part in the annual YFCU choir festival which was held in Magherafelt High School.
Each club performed two songs on the night, showcasing their fantastic vocal talents.
Well done to all members who took part, with a special mention to all prize winners:
Best soloist- Curragh YFC, Bethany Wilson
Best accompanist- Moneymore YFC, Rosanna Hunter and Judith Campbell
Best choral piece- Moneymore YFC
Best newcomer- Curragh YFC
Second overall- Curragh YFC
First overall- Moneymore YFC
