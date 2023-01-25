News you can trust since 1963
Awards galore for Co Londonderry at choir festival

On Thursday 8th December members from Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC and Moneymore YFC took part in the annual YFCU choir festival which was held in Magherafelt High School.

By The Newsroom
Moneymore YFC members Victoria Campbell and Rosanna Hunter, best accompanist
Each club performed two songs on the night, showcasing their fantastic vocal talents.

Well done to all members who took part, with a special mention to all prize winners:

Best soloist- Curragh YFC, Bethany Wilson

Best accompanist- Moneymore YFC, Rosanna Hunter and Judith Campbell

Best choral piece- Moneymore YFC

Best newcomer- Curragh YFC

Second overall- Curragh YFC

First overall- Moneymore YFC

Bethany Wilson, Curragh YFC, best soloist