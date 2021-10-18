Awards galore for NI Charollais breeders
It was great to see Charollais breeders old and new enjoying a night of relaxation and a catch up with fellow breeders at their recent dinner and awards night in the Glenpark Estate, Omagh.
Along with many other breeds, members have missed the opportunity at shows and sales to chat with other breeders, this was fairly obvious at the end of the night when no one was in any rush to go home!
Following a lovely meal, Chairperson Sheila Malcomson welcomed everyone and thanked Robert Scott for giving of his time to judge the annual Norbrook Sponsored Flock Competition.
A presentation was made to William McAllister, Past Chairman for his sterling work while in office. Rebecca McBratney, Secretary made a presentation to Sheila Malcomson for her dedication and service during her years as Secretary.
Next event on the Charollais calender is the Female Sale on Monday 25th October in Dungannon Market at 12.00 noon where there are 139 head catalogued for sale, 46 In Lamb Shearlings and 93 Ewe Lambs. All sheep will be eligible for immediate export. On Line Bidding available via LSL Auctions
Awards
Worcester Trophy: William McAllister
Novice Trophy; Richard and Harry Powell
Chairman’s Trophy: Harold McBratney.
Flock Competition Results
Ewe Lambs Small Flock: 1st Jason Booth,2nd Graham Foster,3rd Norman McMordie
Ewe Lambs Medium Flock: 1st David Cromie,2nd David Anderson,3rd Malcomson Family
Ewe Lambs Large Flock
1st Drew & Stephen Cowan,2nd Alistair Moore,3rd Ian Goudy
Overall Winner Ewe Lambs Jason Booth
Junior Stock Ram: 1st Malcomson Family/Norman McMordie, “Ballyhibbon Wingman”,2nd Alistair Moore, “Rockdale Wizard” 3rd Graham Foster “Boyo Walk This Way”
Senior Stock Ram: 1st Drew & Stephen Cowan,”Tullyear Untouchable”,2nd Jason Booth “ Riverdale Victor”,3rd Malcomson Family “Elmwick Upfront”
Small Flock Ewes: 1st Norman McMordie,2nd Jason Booth,3rd Graham Foster
Medium Flock: 1st David Anderson,2nd Malcomson Family,3rd David Cromie
Large Flock : 1st Drew & Stephen Cowan,2nd Ian Goudy,3rd Alistair Moore
Reserve Champion Flock Jason Booth, Beechview
Overall Champion Flock Drew and Stephen Cowan, Tullyear