Awards galore for NI Charollais breeders

Sheila Malcomson presents Harold McBratney with the Chairman’s Award

Along with many other breeds, members have missed the opportunity at shows and sales to chat with other breeders, this was fairly obvious at the end of the night when no one was in any rush to go home!

Following a lovely meal, Chairperson Sheila Malcomson welcomed everyone and thanked Robert Scott for giving of his time to judge the annual Norbrook Sponsored Flock Competition.

A presentation was made to William McAllister, Past Chairman for his sterling work while in office. Rebecca McBratney, Secretary made a presentation to Sheila Malcomson for her dedication and service during her years as Secretary.

Sheila Malcomson presents William McAllister with the Worcester Trophy for Top Priced Ram from Northern Ireland at Worcester Premier Sale

Next event on the Charollais calender is the Female Sale on Monday 25th October in Dungannon Market at 12.00 noon where there are 139 head catalogued for sale, 46 In Lamb Shearlings and 93 Ewe Lambs. All sheep will be eligible for immediate export. On Line Bidding available via LSL Auctions

Awards

Worcester Trophy: William McAllister

Novice Trophy; Richard and Harry Powell

Rebecca McBratney presents Sheila Malcomson with a gift in recognition of her services as Secretary

Chairman’s Trophy: Harold McBratney.

Flock Competition Results

Ewe Lambs Small Flock: 1st Jason Booth,2nd Graham Foster,3rd Norman McMordie

Ewe Lambs Medium Flock: 1st David Cromie,2nd David Anderson,3rd Malcomson Family

Robert Scott,Judge congratulates Stephen Cowan, Alistair Moore, Susan and Ian Goudy on their placings in the Large Flock Ewe Lamb Class

Ewe Lambs Large Flock

1st Drew & Stephen Cowan,2nd Alistair Moore,3rd Ian Goudy

Overall Winner Ewe Lambs Jason Booth

Junior Stock Ram: 1st Malcomson Family/Norman McMordie, “Ballyhibbon Wingman”,2nd Alistair Moore, “Rockdale Wizard” 3rd Graham Foster “Boyo Walk This Way”

Robert Scott,Judge congratulates Alistair Moore and his daughters on their prizes in the Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Flock Competition.

Senior Stock Ram: 1st Drew & Stephen Cowan,”Tullyear Untouchable”,2nd Jason Booth “ Riverdale Victor”,3rd Malcomson Family “Elmwick Upfront”

Small Flock Ewes: 1st Norman McMordie,2nd Jason Booth,3rd Graham Foster

Medium Flock: 1st David Anderson,2nd Malcomson Family,3rd David Cromie

Large Flock : 1st Drew & Stephen Cowan,2nd Ian Goudy,3rd Alistair Moore

Reserve Champion Flock Jason Booth, Beechview

Overall Champion Flock Drew and Stephen Cowan, Tullyear

Robert Scott presents Stephen Cowan with the Stock Ram Trophy

Robert Scott congratulates Drew and Stephen Cowan on winning the Large Flock and Overall Champion Flock in the Northern Ireland Flock Competition.

Jason Booth and Graham Foster are presented with their awards for the Small Flock Ewe lamb Class by Robert Scott,Judge

Robert Scott, Judge presents Kenny Malcomson with the Junior Stock Ram Award

David Anderson, Kenneth Malcomson and David Cromie are presented with their awards in the Medium Flock Ewe Lamb Class by Judge Robert Scott

David and Laura Anderson are presented with the Medium Flock Award by Judge Robert Scott

Robert Scott presents Jason Booth with his Award for Reserve Champion Flock