Ayrshire herds do battle for top medals

Rodney Brown

A top entry of 20 herds has been received from all parts of Ulster and they will be competing to be the best in the large herd, small herd and also in the various individual categories.

The Club is very fortunate to have the services of known Yorkshire breeders Ian Hutchinson and James Waterhouse of the Tontine and Fourth Milestone herds respectively, to judge this year’s event. Both men are highly respected breeders and have enjoyed a lot of success in the Show ring at all the premier shows.

They will spend three days travelling around the province with Club Chairman, Stewart Baxter assessing the various herds and it will undoubtedly be a difficult task, but they are looking forward to the challenge.

Cows in a field

This year’s competition is kindly being sponsored by Danske Bank and the Club are extremely grateful for their continuing sponsorship of this event.

Rodney Brown Head of Agriculture said: “Danske Bank is delighted to be sponsoring the annual Ayrshire Herds Competition.

“This is an important event as it not only recognises and highlights the unique and excellent genetics we have in Northern Ireland, it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to the continued improvements though breeding and herd management which has led to the growth and popularity of the breed today.

“We would like to wish the entrants in the competition every success and no doubt this will also be an opportunity for those interested in learning more about the breed renowned for longevity, high quality milk and an excellent ability for forage conversion.”

Club Chairman, Stewart Baxter commented: “I am delighted that we are able to hold this important competition this year and am very grateful for the continuing support of Rodney Brown and the Danske Bank team, without whom it would be difficult to run these events.