Back British Farming Day postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Back British Farming Day, which was due to take place today (14 September), has been postponed.
With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the current period of national mourning, the NFU has decided to reschedule the annual celebration of British food and farming.
Further details in relation to the new date will be confirmed in due course.
NFU president, Minette Batters DL, has shared her deepest condolences with the Royal Family.
She said: “Words cannot describe the deep sense of sadness that I and the rest of the farming community will feel at the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
“Her Majesty has been the embodiment of duty and public service, seeing the country through seven decades where we have seen huge change in our nation and in our fields.
“The Queen’s deep connection to the countryside has been valued enormously by farmers and has left a remarkable legacy that will continue for generations.
“On behalf of farmers in England and Wales, I would like to send my deepest condolences to the King, Queen Consort and the Royal Family at this truly sad time for our country.”