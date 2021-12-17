Ballyclare & Doagh Club’s prize night

Wilson & McCullough pictured receiving their awards

I have included a few pictures in this week’s issue taken at the recent event.

I would also like to personally thank Mr Robert Turkington for supplying me with the pictures.

I will publish the Doagh & Dist club in this week’s issue. Chief guest for the evening was Mrs Francis Suitters.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wesley Cowan pictured receiving his awards.

Highest prizewinners in the club were brothers Anthony and Norman Lewis – A & N Lewis (won 14 x 1sts). Runner up were J & R Scott; 3rd Spot: Mr & Mrs B McNeilly.

I would like to congratulate all the seasons major winners and prizewinners.

GLENN McNEILLY – BALLYCLARE

Numerous top awards have been won over the years, but since his return to the sport in 2013, his results have just got better and better as each year passes.

Paul Gregg & Ronnie Williamson admiring their stock

Glenn’s present day family are the Gaby Vandenabeele sourced from M & D Evans. Numerous awards have been won with Glenn’s present day bloodlines.

STOP PRESS: It is with deep regret Glenn has taken the decision to retire from his beloved sport. All birds will be offered – complete clearance.

This is a golden opportunity for the fancy to obtain present day winning pigeons – judged on present day performances not past performances.

All the principle breeders and top racers – plus Select sons/daughters.

Now Online - Champion Glenn's Pride - 1st N Sect & 2nd Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National

The online auction has started. To view the birds on offer in each sale (only a small select draft in each sale) log in to : www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

To select the sale you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the site and select which sale you wish to view.

Please note: There will be a 15 minute sniping feature in operation.

XMAS CHARITY ONLINE AUCTION

Mr & Mrs D Sitters & Sons pictured receiving their awards.

An extra special Christmas Charity Online Auction will be held in the coming days.

A young lady struggling each day with crippling MS and her two daughters will benefit from this Christmas Special.

Without doubt, the best of the best, two top fanciers, have donated a pair of birds each for this worthy cause.

The fanciers in question are : (1) Gregg Bros & McCandless .

Without doubt these fanciers own one of the finest stock lofts in the British Isles and fanciers lucky enough to own any of their stock, have won countless awards.

Their bloodlines have won major awards in all organisations – 1st Open INFC - 1st Open NIPA - 1st Open Up North Combine - 1st Open Ulster Fed Etc.

Father & Son partnership - J & R Scott - pictured receiving their awards.

2 - Ronnie Williamson – What can I say that has not already been said?

Ronnie has had another record breaking season to add to last years record breaking season and it goes on and on and on etc.

Both fanciers have donated nothing short of their very best and the online auction will run for approximately 4/5 days - Short and Sweet and hopefully the final result will give this young lady and her two daughters an extra special Christmas box, that they were not expecting.

On offer are four top class birds, that would not leave the lofts, with the exception of this worthy cause.

The online auction will be held on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site – www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

The event will commence this Saturday night and will finish approximately 4/5 days later – please support this worthy cause.

All proceeds will be donated to this young lady in question.

Doagh & Dist members pictured at their annual prize nigh