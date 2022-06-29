Ballycross Charity Cross Country helps raise £4,000 for local charities

The sun was literally splitting the trees, even needing sunglasses quite a change as there has normally been rain or even snow on occasion over the years.

Over 80 horses and ponies took part in our event over 60 fences across a 5.5 mile course, suitable for seasoned riders and children.

As ever they are indebted to the landowners who graciously permit them to cross their land each year and to the team of fence builders who gave their time and expertise freely to make the course both challenging and enjoyable for everyone on the day.

The organisers of the event were overwhelmed by the generosity of or participants, spectators and neighbours raising £4,000 to be divided equally between Alzheimers UK and Presbyterian Ukraine Fund.

Jayme McCartan representing Alzheimer’s UK and Reverend Dr Mark Gray, Minister of Bannside Presbyterian Church, Banbridge were presented cheques for their relevant charities, by one of the event orginisers Jill McElroy, it is hoped this money goes some way to support people living with dementia and to support the innocent victim’s of the meaningless war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Church of Ireland response to the devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine and exodus of people from the country, Presbyterian Moderator, the Right Reverend Dr David Bruce, launched a Moderator’s Appeal towards the emergency relief effort.

The Presbyterian Church, teaming up with Christian Aid (Ireland) and Tearfund, are working with a range of partners on the ground in neighbouring countries and hope to work inside Ukraine.