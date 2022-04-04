Ballygowan Rodeo rides high

In the pre-sale judging, Sean McGarry, Longford picked Ballygowan Rodeo as his Champion. Rodeo, a son of the noted Allacott Herbert, weighed in at 710Kg, was born in September 20 and by an Ark Maverick dam.

Sean placed the youngest bull Drumraymond Sir presented by father and daughter duo of Henry and Angela Griffin as his Reserve Champion. Sir, by Glenvale Ollie weighed in at 685Kg. His dam is by Ashtonlodge Tyson.

Standing third was Silverwood Ronnie, by Aneto and out of an Ardmore Gargoyle dam. Colin Todd’s entry Pinehill Rocky was fourth, sired by Ark Diego and a homebred dam.

In the sale ring Ballygowan Rodeo topped the rapid bidding at 3,600 guineas. Rodeo was purchased by Lucy Corner of Lucyland Blondes, Co Durham, who had made the journey over to purchase the bull for her Pedigree Herd.

The NI Blonde Club would like to thank Alan Carson of ASC Farm Services for the sponsorship.