Ballyhamage flock dominates the NI Dorset club flock competition

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:30 BST
Results of the highly anticipated Northern Ireland Dorset flock competition were announced this week.

There was strong competition with the quality of the breed rising year on year in Northern Ireland.

Tasked with the job of judging the highly contested flock competition was Adam and Cathy Armour of the Carnlea flock based in Bushmills.

The title of overall champion flock was awarded to James and Craig Robson of the Ballyhamage flock.

Ballyamage ewe lambsplaceholder image
Ballyamage ewe lambs

The Ballyclare men had one first in the medium flock section but their flock of ewes stood out from the rest for judges Adam and Cathy, which led to the brothers being awarded the overall championship title. The brothers also claimed the title for best group of ewe lambs.

Claiming second place in the medium section and overall reserve champion was the Ballymena based couple Samuel and Elaine Caldwell of the well-known Ballymaconnelly flock. The duo’s success continued winning first in the group of stock ram’s section.

This year the award for best new entrant went to up and coming new breeder Nicole Love of the of the Glebe Hill flock. The young Limavady based breeder also claimed second in the small flock section, all in her first year entering.

The best junior stock ram class was won by Ballyhamage Hideout a super young stock ram bred and owned by James and Craig Robson. In the senior ram class, it was Galgorm Fergus the 2023 Dorset Diamonds champion that took the top spot.

Ballyhamage ewesplaceholder image
Ballyhamage ewes

Fergus was bred by M & C Maybin and is owned by James and Craig Robson.

Full list of results bellow:

Small Flock

1st A & P McNeill

2nd N Love

3rd T McConaghie

4th J & G Carson

Medium Flock

1st J & C Robson

2nd S & E Caldwell

3rd E McClure

4th K Bradshaw

Group of Ewe Lambs

1st J & C Robson

2nd S & E Caldwell

3rd A & P McNeill

4th K Bradshaw

Junior Stock Ram

1st Ballyhamage Hideout

2nd Ballytaggart Hawkstone

3rd Lisnafillan Huntsman

4th Maineview Hunter

Senior Stock Ram

1st Galgorm Fergus

2nd Bencran Ferrari

3rd Ballymaconnelly Galaxy

4th Lisnafillan Dylan

Group of Stock Rams

1st S & E Caldwell

2nd K Glass

3rd T McConaghie

4th J & C Robson

Best New Entrant

N Love

