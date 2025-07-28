Ballyhamage flock dominates the NI Dorset club flock competition
There was strong competition with the quality of the breed rising year on year in Northern Ireland.
Tasked with the job of judging the highly contested flock competition was Adam and Cathy Armour of the Carnlea flock based in Bushmills.
The title of overall champion flock was awarded to James and Craig Robson of the Ballyhamage flock.
The Ballyclare men had one first in the medium flock section but their flock of ewes stood out from the rest for judges Adam and Cathy, which led to the brothers being awarded the overall championship title. The brothers also claimed the title for best group of ewe lambs.
Claiming second place in the medium section and overall reserve champion was the Ballymena based couple Samuel and Elaine Caldwell of the well-known Ballymaconnelly flock. The duo’s success continued winning first in the group of stock ram’s section.
This year the award for best new entrant went to up and coming new breeder Nicole Love of the of the Glebe Hill flock. The young Limavady based breeder also claimed second in the small flock section, all in her first year entering.
The best junior stock ram class was won by Ballyhamage Hideout a super young stock ram bred and owned by James and Craig Robson. In the senior ram class, it was Galgorm Fergus the 2023 Dorset Diamonds champion that took the top spot.
Fergus was bred by M & C Maybin and is owned by James and Craig Robson.
Full list of results bellow:
Small Flock
1st A & P McNeill
2nd N Love
3rd T McConaghie
4th J & G Carson
Medium Flock
1st J & C Robson
2nd S & E Caldwell
3rd E McClure
4th K Bradshaw
Group of Ewe Lambs
1st J & C Robson
2nd S & E Caldwell
3rd A & P McNeill
4th K Bradshaw
Junior Stock Ram
1st Ballyhamage Hideout
2nd Ballytaggart Hawkstone
3rd Lisnafillan Huntsman
4th Maineview Hunter
Senior Stock Ram
1st Galgorm Fergus
2nd Bencran Ferrari
3rd Ballymaconnelly Galaxy
4th Lisnafillan Dylan
Group of Stock Rams
1st S & E Caldwell
2nd K Glass
3rd T McConaghie
4th J & C Robson
Best New Entrant
N Love