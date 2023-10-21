The NI Charollais sheep club met on Saturday 14 October for their annual dinner at The Halfway House and to find out the results of the flock competition judged by Michael Power of the Ballyhibbon Flock in Co Limerick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NI Charollais club wish to express thanks to Norbrook for generously sponsoring the flock competition.

The overall winner this year was the Ballyhunsley flock of David Anderson, who was the winner of the medium flock category, and he has 10 ewe lambs entered for the Dungannon female sale on 30 October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large flock section was won by the Hillside flock of Alister Moore and he also won the Riverdale trophy for Senior Stock Ram with Seefin Ace of Spades. Breeders will have a chance to purchase ewes in lamb to this winning tup from the Hillside shearling pen on 30 October.

David Anderson the winner of champion flock with Michael Power. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

The top flock in the small section was the Springhill flock of Graham Foster and he was presented with the Rockvilla Trophy as overall winner of the ewe lamb section. Again, prospective purchasers will have the opportunity to acquire top genetics from the Springhill flock with 10 ewe lambs entered for Dungannon at the end of October.

Winning the Ringclare Trophy for the Best Junior Stock Ram was Rebecca McBratney with Dunroe Blackjack, a ram lamb purchased at the Dungannon Premier Sale from the Dunroe flock, owned by the Crawford Brothers.

Award winners:

Large Flock – Ewes (McGowan Shield):

Graham foster winner of reserve champion flock with Michael Power the judge. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

1. Alistair Moore;

2. Ian Goudy;

3. T & D Fenton.

Medium Flock – Ewes (Carnew Shield):

Sheila Malcolmson presents Harold and Rebecca McBratney with the Chairman’s Trophy. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

1. David Anderson;

2. David Cromie;

3. John Graham.

Small Flock – Ewes (Cowan Shield):

One of the prize winning flocks. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

1. Graham Foster;

2. Harold McBratney;

3 Norman McMordie.

Novice Flock – Ewes:

1. Rebecca McBratney;

2. Alister & Philip Crawford;

One of the prize winning flocks. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

3. Jamie Davidson.

Large Flock – Ewe Lambs:

1. Alistair Moore;

2. Ian Goudy;

3. T & D Fenton.

Medium Flock – Ewe Lambs:

1. David Anderson;

2. David Cromie;

3. John Graham.

Small Flock – Ewe Lambs:

1. Graham Foster;

2. Harold McBratney;

3. Norman McMordie.

Novice Flock – Ewe Lambs:

1. Alister & Philip Crawford;

2. Rebecca McBratney;

3. Jamie Davidson.

Overall Winner – Ewe Lambs (Rockvilla Trophy):

Graham Foster.

Stock Ram (Riverdale Trophy):

1. Alistair Moore – Seefin Ace of Spades;

2. Harold McBratney – Artnaguillion Trojan;

3. Graham Foster - Springhill Aston Martin.

Ram Lamb (Ringclare Trophy):

1. Rebecca McBratney – Dunroe Blackjack;

2. David Anderson – Springhill Bobby Dazzler;

3. Alister & Philip Crawford – Erenagh Best Bet.

Champion Flock (Lornbrook Trophy):

David Anderson.

Reserve Champion Flock:

Graham Foster.

Chairman’s Trophy:

Harold and Rebecca McBratney.

Novice Exhibitors’ Trophy: