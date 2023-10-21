Ballyhunsley wins Charollais sheep flock competition 2023
The NI Charollais club wish to express thanks to Norbrook for generously sponsoring the flock competition.
The overall winner this year was the Ballyhunsley flock of David Anderson, who was the winner of the medium flock category, and he has 10 ewe lambs entered for the Dungannon female sale on 30 October.
The large flock section was won by the Hillside flock of Alister Moore and he also won the Riverdale trophy for Senior Stock Ram with Seefin Ace of Spades. Breeders will have a chance to purchase ewes in lamb to this winning tup from the Hillside shearling pen on 30 October.
The top flock in the small section was the Springhill flock of Graham Foster and he was presented with the Rockvilla Trophy as overall winner of the ewe lamb section. Again, prospective purchasers will have the opportunity to acquire top genetics from the Springhill flock with 10 ewe lambs entered for Dungannon at the end of October.
Winning the Ringclare Trophy for the Best Junior Stock Ram was Rebecca McBratney with Dunroe Blackjack, a ram lamb purchased at the Dungannon Premier Sale from the Dunroe flock, owned by the Crawford Brothers.
Award winners:
Large Flock – Ewes (McGowan Shield):
1. Alistair Moore;
2. Ian Goudy;
3. T & D Fenton.
Medium Flock – Ewes (Carnew Shield):
1. David Anderson;
2. David Cromie;
3. John Graham.
Small Flock – Ewes (Cowan Shield):
1. Graham Foster;
2. Harold McBratney;
3 Norman McMordie.
Novice Flock – Ewes:
1. Rebecca McBratney;
2. Alister & Philip Crawford;
3. Jamie Davidson.
Large Flock – Ewe Lambs:
1. Alistair Moore;
2. Ian Goudy;
3. T & D Fenton.
Medium Flock – Ewe Lambs:
1. David Anderson;
2. David Cromie;
3. John Graham.
Small Flock – Ewe Lambs:
1. Graham Foster;
2. Harold McBratney;
3. Norman McMordie.
Novice Flock – Ewe Lambs:
1. Alister & Philip Crawford;
2. Rebecca McBratney;
3. Jamie Davidson.
Overall Winner – Ewe Lambs (Rockvilla Trophy):
Graham Foster.
Stock Ram (Riverdale Trophy):
1. Alistair Moore – Seefin Ace of Spades;
2. Harold McBratney – Artnaguillion Trojan;
3. Graham Foster - Springhill Aston Martin.
Ram Lamb (Ringclare Trophy):
1. Rebecca McBratney – Dunroe Blackjack;
2. David Anderson – Springhill Bobby Dazzler;
3. Alister & Philip Crawford – Erenagh Best Bet.
Champion Flock (Lornbrook Trophy):
David Anderson.
Reserve Champion Flock:
Graham Foster.
Chairman’s Trophy:
Harold and Rebecca McBratney.
Novice Exhibitors’ Trophy:
Jamie Davidson.