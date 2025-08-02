Ballymacnamee ewe lamb tops NI Dorset club premier sale at 2,700gns

On Monday evening (28 July) there was a buzz in Ballymena Livestock Mart for the 53rd Dorset sheep breeders’ premier sale.

The demand for top quality Dorsets was remarkable with a packed sales ring and online bids flying in. This super demand saw ram lamb averages reach a 10 year high and all other averages were also up considerably on the 2024 sale, highlighting the ever-improving quality of the breed in Northern Ireland. Judge for the pre-sale show that was kindly sponsored by Norbrook Laboratories was Mr Joe Larder of the Somerset based Byeways flock.

Topping the sale selling for 2,700gns (€3,270) was a super ewe lamb from the Ballymacnamee flock of Elaine Gilmore and Peter Breen. Earlier in the day she was judge Joe Larders pick of the polled ewe lamb class and she then went on to claim the overall reserve champion title. This prizewinning lamb was sired by Ashvale Ferdie F705 and her dam was Ashvale E0503 a highly admired ewe that was purchased for the top price at the 2022 October Dorset sale. This sale topping lamb was purchased by breeders Andrew and Grace Sloane of the Dullaghan flock.

The next highest price of 950gns in the ewe lamb section came from Caroline McKeowns Ashvale pen. This striking ewe lamb was sired by the ever-consistent Downkillybegs Evolution E054 and was picked up by European buyer Wagenaar Jeroen. Caroline went on to sell her pen of 10 ewe lambs to average an impressive 620gns.

Champion pair of ewe lambs from Richard Currie with judge Joe Larder and sponsor Kevin Corry. (Photo: Graham Cubitt)

Also putting forward a strong team of ewe lambs was the Robson brothers, James and Craig of the Ballyhamage flock. Their pen topped at 900gns for an impressive substitute ewe lamb and their seven ewe lambs went on to average 550gns.

The title of overall champion in the pre-sale show was awarded to a pair of ewe lambs from the Hilltop flock of Richard Currie. These Castlemount Ferdinand F700 sired ewe lambs were like two peas in a pod, with super breed characteristics and overall flash. It was Kevin O’Connell of the Coomkeen flock that went on to purchase both for 600gns and 700gns to keep the champion pair together.

It was Cameron Carson’s horned ewe lamb consignment that dominated the horned section. Firstly, he started the day sweeping the board in the horned ewe lamb class claiming first to fourth and then claiming overall best horned exhibit. This horned champion then went on to sell for 550gns. Carsons pen of five horned ewe lambs were all sired by Sandylane Fratelli F8074 and they went on to average 490gns.

The large entry of ewe lambs had a clearance rate of 95.8% and sold to average £485 up £73 on the 2024 sale.

Reserve champion and first prizewinning ewe lamb from Elaine Gilmore & Peter Breen with judge Joe Larder and sponsor Kevin Corry. (Photo: Graham Cubitt)

Ram lambs

Demand for quality ram lambs was extremely strong with the ram lamb consignment topping at 2,300gns. This top priced ram lamb was Ashvale Heartbreaker a super ram lamb from the flock of Caroline McKeown. This super Downkillybegs Evolution E054 son was snapped up by Laura Weir with a last-minute bid. The Ashvale flocks ram lamb consignment was extremely strong and they picked up the win in the pair of ram lamb’s class. The pen of four ram lambs averaged 1,138gns.

The sales second highest priced ram lamb, that sold for 1,700gns was Ballymaconnelly Hubert H502. This powerful Bencran Ferarri sired lamb came from well-known Ballymena based breeders Samuel and Elaine Caldwell and was purchased by N Murphy. The couple then went on to sell their second ram lamb Ballymaconnelly Harold H500 for 1,000gns. Harold H500 was also sired by Brecan Ferarri and it was Ballymoney man R McCaughern that placed the winning bid on this occasion.

Claiming the top spot in the ram lamb class and winning champion opposite sex to the champion was Matthew Hall with his stylish ram lamb Ballycraig Hillbilly H2157. This prizewinning ram lamb also stood second in a strong class at Balmoral show earlier in the year. He was sired by Maineview Golden Boy and his dam was a Richhill bred ewe. Hillbilly went on to sell for 900gns to K Lagan, Claudy.

Opposite sex to champion winner and first prizewinning ram lamb from Matthew Hall with judge Joe Larder and sponsor Kevin Corry. (Photo: Graham Cubitt)

The high quality of ram lambs on the night led to a super average of £807 up an impressive £242 on the previous year, this high quality also led to a higher clearance rate of 91.4%.

Shearling rams

In the shearling ram section, there was a small entry but it was Caroline McKeown’s Ashvale flock that came out on top once again, with her mighty shearling ram, Ashvale Grandslam G955. Grandslam wasn’t just a first prizewinner he also had a super pedigree behind him with his dam being the top breeding ewe Drumlin B484, the bred the noted stock rams Ashvale Ferdi and Castlemount Fergus. Grandslam sold to Christine Murphy with a winning bid of 850gns.

The small shearling ram section achieved an average of £630 up £69 on last year's sale, they also obtained a 100% clearance rate.

Best horned exhibit from Cameron Carson with judge Joe Larder and sponsor Kevin Corry. (Photo: Graham Cubitt)

Elite in-lamb shearling ewe class

A new class to the catalogue this year was the Elite in-lamb shearling ewe class, kindly sponsored by Beatties Farm and Fuel. This inaugural class was judged by the Dorset society president Mrs Helen Driver. The entry was small in the new class but the quality of these in-lamb females was high, drawing in much interest from both new and existing breeders. Winner of the inaugural class was Carloine McKeown with her pen leading in-lamb shearling ewe Ashvale G1133. This impressive shearling ewe was sired by Downkillybegs Evolution E054 and she was scanned in-lamb carrying a single to Olivertree Glen. This first prizewinner also went on to top the new section selling for 750gns to Tom McCrea.

This new elite shearling ewe class achieved a 100% clearance rate with an average price of £507 up £56 on last year's shearling ewe class.

Section averages

Shearling rams - £630 (+69.70) clearance 100%

Ram lambs - £807.70 (+£242.48) clearance 95.8%

Top priced ram lamb from Caroline McKeown that sold for 2,300gns. (Photo: Graham Cubitt)

Shearling ewes - £507.15 (+£55.65) clearance 100%

Ewe lambs - £485.24 (+£73.39) clearance 91.4%

Pre-sale show results

Elite shearling ewe class (Judge – Mrs Helen Driver): 1st Caroline McKeown (lot 1); 2nd Caroline McKeown (lot 2); 3rd William McCully (lot 11).

Poll Dorset Ram Lamb (Judge – Mr Joe Larder): 1st Matthew Hall (lot 32); 2nd Samuel & Elaine Caldwell (lot 16);3rd Caroline McKeown (lot 40); 4th William & Karen Carson (lot 29); 5th Raymond Hill (lot 34).

Pair of ram lambs: 1st Caroline McKeown (lot 38 & 41); 2nd William & Karen Carson (lot 30 & 31).

Shearling ram: 1st Caroline McKeown (lot 48); 2nd Paul McKinney (lot 49).

Dorset horn ewe lamb: 1st Cameron Carson (lot 113); 2nd Cameron Carson (lot 111); 3rd Cameron Carson (lot 112); 4th Cameron Carson (lot 114).

Poll Dorset ewe lamb: 1st Elaine Gilmore & Peter Breen (lot 133); 2nd Elaine Gilmore & Peter Breen (lot 132); 3rd James & Craig Robson (lot 62); 4th Raymond Hill (lot 135); 5th Samuel & Elaine Caldwell (lot 73).

Pair of ewe lambs: 1st Richard Currie (lot 80 & 81); 2nd James & Craig Robson (lot 64 & 66); 3rd Caroline McKeown (lot 141 & 142); 4th Samuel & Elaine Caldwell (lot 75 & 77); 5th Raymond Hill (lot 136 & 138).

Novice breeder lamb class: 1st Kerry Glass (lot 37); 2nd Noel Donnelly (lot 50); 3rd J & G Carson (lot 92).

Supreme champion: Richard Currie (lot 80 & 81)

Reserve champion: Elaine Gilmore & Peter Breen (lot 133)

Opposite sex to champion: Matthew Hall (lot 32)

Best horn exhibit: Cameron Carson (lot 113)