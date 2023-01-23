This was the biggest entry to date and the sale met a fantastic clearance.

Averages: 76 gimmers £618.40, five ewe lambs £844.20 (Ballymena Mart).

The Blackstown flock of Messrs Wilson and Moses topped the Ballymena Babes with a ewe lamb by Sportsmans Encore which sold for 2,800gns to Andrew Kennedy, Mainview. The sale leader, WWB2201815, is out of a dam by Allanfauld Archimedes and was a star on the day.

Top priced 2400gns gimmer

Meanwhile, it was a Sportsmans Dynamite daughter from the Herdman family’s Templepark flock which topped the gimmers at 2400gns. Their topper was HKP2102109, a gimmer out of a dam by Clarks Wagner and carrying to the 20,000gns Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi. She was taken by southern Irish buyer Karol Gallen.

Second best among the gimmers was a 2000gns call for one from Stephen McNeilly, Drumadowney. This was SPF2100630, a Plasucha Charmer daughter out of a dam by Drumgooland Aga Khan and in-lamb to Cherrylea Fireball. She sold to Conor Devlin, Sperrin View.

Following her at 1800gns was the best of the sale from Aberdeenshire-based Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank consignment. This was LYM2104319, a Sportsmans Dirty Harry daughter out of a dam by Greenstar Alfie and in-lamb to Knockem Ferocious. Buying this one were Messrs Simpson and Calvin, Ballyhivistock.

Two then traded at 1400gns, with the first being one of the guest consignors being a Paramor gimmer from Eamonn Conway. This was CYE2100289, a Haymount Dynamite Dollars daughter out of a dam by Drumgooland Aga Khan and in-lamb to Annakisha Edan. Buying this one was Stephen McNeilly, Drumadowney.

£2k gimmer sold by Drumadowney

Stephen McNeilly then earned back his spending when selling SPF2100619. She’s by Plasucha Charmer and out of a dam by Aga Khan and in-lamb to Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi. Buying her was C Keenan, Eire. On the day the Drumadowney pen enjoyed a great day’s trade throughout.

Next in the money was young Sam McNeilly of Titanium Texels who sold Lot 39 for 1,300gns. This was a gimmer Sam had showed earlier in the year, a Plasucha Charmer gimmer, coming in lamb to the 20,000gns Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi and was knocked down to Neil Watson of Findrum Texels.

Following that the Blackstown Flock were once again in the money selling lot 57 for 1,200gns to Vincent Kennan.

All flocks on the day enjoyed a strong day’s trading, and notably Findrum selling to 950gns.

Sale topper 2800gns Blackstown Ewe Lamb – sold to Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena

The exhibitors would like to thank everyone for their support at the sale and wish all the buyers well.