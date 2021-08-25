Ballymena beauties fly high at mart’s first online sheep sale

With an exceptional number of 125 pedigree female sheep up for grabs bidding started on Friday 6th August and lasted all weekend with the hammer falling on Monday 9th.

With an overall sale average of 900gns, the Blue Faced Leicesters reigned high with a gimmer topping the sale at 4000gns from the Dawyck Flock, M Thornborrow, next up was a Ewe Lamb from the Starbog Flock, H Henry, selling at 2000gns.

Other leading prices:

B Hanthorn, Mullan Flock, Texel E/L – 1900gns, G and J Loughery, Temain Flock, Blue Faced Leicester E/L – 1800gns, A Park, Sandymount Flock, Dutch Spotted hogget – 1800gns, Dutch Spotted E/L – 1800gns, Dutch Spotted hogget – 1700gns, G and J Loughery, Temain Flock – 1600gns, A Park, Sandymount Flock, Dutch Spotted E/L – 1600gns, M Thornborrow, Dawyck Flock, Blue Faced Leicester – 1500gns, A Gault, Forkins Flock, Texel hogget– 1500gns, B Hanthorn, Mullan Flock, Texel E/L – 1500gns, T Adams and Sons, Eglish Flock, BF E/L – 1300gns, J Adams and Son, Holmview Flock Blue Faced Leicester E/L – 1300gns, A McConnell, Glencloy Flock, Blue Texel hogget – 1200gns, A Gault, Forkins Flock, Texel hogget – 1200gns.

For forthcoming pedigree sales and any other information contact Ballymena Mart Office.