Ballymena Livestock Mart ready to host 8th pedigree working bull sale

This year’s sale of bulls includes nine pedigree Charolais and six Pedigree Aberdeen Angus.

Over the years this sale has become a much-anticipated day for those looking for either a super easy calving Charolais stock sire or an Aberdeen Angus bred for carcass and meat yield.

Reports from previous buyers are very encouraging with calves born easily and turning into great cattle, topping many sales when they are sold as either beef or stores. These bulls have been produced in a commercial way to suit their longevity and hardiness for the customer. They are ready to go to work, being shown in store condition – fit not fat!

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the fifth year that sons of ‘Ellerton Independent’ are being offered. Previous sons are being used in the suckler, dairy and pedigree herds.

‘Ellerton Independent’ was purchased in Stirling for 10,000gns. Victor selected this bull for his extreme length and carcass and having the shortest gestation length of all the Charolais bulls in Stirling, he ticked all the boxes. His pedigree sires include, ‘Simpsons Gregg’, ‘Doonally New’, ‘Olstone Egbert’ and ‘Moyness Lincoln’. He is the most impressive stock bull ever in the Bushmills herd and his six crops of calves have been easy calving.

After calving from this sire for six years with no caesareans Victor now has the confidence to recommend these Charolais bulls for use in both the suckler and dairy herds or indeed stock sires in a pedigree herd, remember Charolais animals top the sales be it suckler calves, stores, beef or drop calves. He says: “It’s pleasing to hear positive feedback on calving ease from customers who have used Bushmills bulls in both the dairy and suckler herds.”

The six Angus bulls are all by “Lisduff Dano” selected by David, along with the late Sam Milliken, at Leo McEnroe’s sale in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Although the price tag shocked Victor, he has proven his worth. Victor believes this year’s entry of Angus bulls are exhibiting great carcases and five of these bulls have been used on dairy heifers. These traditional bulls carry tremendous carcase and fleshing ability and would be worthy of becoming a stock sire in a pedigree or suckler herd or even the astute buyer for a dairy herd who wants to breed quality.

All bulls commercially reared produced on a different system, where they are not crept fed, grazed in their first year, fed on good quality silage with a small amount of concentrate fed pre-sale. This is going down a treat with buyers, who are catching on that the over feeding of bulls to compete in club sales inhibits their ability to work and shortens their life span.

There have been encouraging reports from past customers of how their bulls have performed.

Norman McBurney and Sons have been repeat customers and commented: “After changing to buying our Charolais bulls from Victor and David, calving issues have eased dramatically in our suckler herd and we are regularly topping Ballymena beef sales with our bullocks.”

Neal and Richard McGinley have also been very pleased with the quality of calves sired by their Charolais bull purchased from the Chestnutts.

Dairy farmer Drew Forsythe said: “I was fed up with having Holstein bull calves so made the decision to buy my replacements from a neighbour and use a Charolais bull from the Bushmills herd on my dairy herd. I have been pleased with the ease of calving and good quality calves.”

Pedigree Charolais breeder Harry Marques added: “Having purchased my pick of the Chestnutts bulls at the 2020 sale, I am pleased that he has done his job and is looking impressive. His first crop of calves are pleasing with a twin heifer calf topping the Ballymena store sale recently.”

Aberdeen Angus purchaser Russell Boyce commented: “The Angus bull has worked well in my dairy herd and heifers are calving successfully.”

Purchasers can buy with complete confidence knowing that bulls have been vaccinated for BVD, Lepto and IBR and the herd has no johnes problem. All bulls are sold guaranteed to work. Facilitation will be made for anyone wishing to export.

Bulls can be viewed on the home farm prior to the sale - contact David on 07843152743

Images of the bulls can be viewed on the ‘Clougher Farm’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

On sale day bids can be accepted online via Ballymena Mart (Mart Eye).