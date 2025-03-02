Ballymena record for commercial heifer achieved at Springtime Spectacular Sale

The NICCEC and NILCC are proud to have held the first ever spring time spectacular in Ballymena Mart on Saturday 22 Febuary.

For the second year now the ‘Stars of the future’ was held in Ballymena and this year it was ran alongside the British Limousin Cattle Society’s annual bull show and sale and branded as the Springtime Spectacular Sale.

A super atmosphere resulted in a bidding frenzy and a Ballymena record for a commercial heifer was achieved

The event was a huge success for both with the top price reaching £11,500 for the Claddagh McCabe sired heifer exhibited by the Callaghan Family, Kilkeel.

Arthur Callaghan from Kilkeel with his homebred supreme champion & Limousin champion heifer Pixie Lot sired by Claddagh McCabe. Sold for £11,500 to Lucky Day Competition. (Pic: Freelance)

The commercial section was judged by Mr Stephen Williamson, with over 40 years’ experience in both pedigree and commercial cattle, Stephen is a two time Balmoral champion exhibitor and also bred the Livescot champion in 2015.

Stephen had his eye on the stylish black Limousin heifer belonging to the Callaghan family from class two, weighing 473 Kilos stephen followed her through the day and awarded her Limousin champion and eventually tapped her out as overall champion. Following closely behind was Stephen Gowdy’s homebred calf, weighing only 263 Kg on the morning of the show. At only three months old the black and white calf caught Stephen Williamson’s eye early on packed full of style and shape. Stephen awarded the 263kilo calf as his reserve Limousin champion and reserve overall champion.

Stephen Williamson was then tasked with finding a Charolais champion. With a strong class ahead of him, Stephen awarded the Scaraduane Mark sired heifer exhibited by Brian Weatherup the champion Charolais, followed closely behind with the CF52 sired heifer of Dara Walker. Dara Walker’s 237kg heifer was also the exhibitor bred champion of the day.

The British Blue Champion was exhibited by Michelle Wright with a blue heifer sired by Hazard the Blue heifer also went on to lift the exhibitor bred reserve champion. Reserve British blue champion went to Stephen and Fredrick Shortt with their Stylish 400 kilo blue bullock.

Oliver Taggart pictured with Sandra & Stephen Gowdy’s Lim sired heifer who won the reserve limousin champion and reserve overall champion. Purchased by Liam Lynn for £7,500. (Pic: Freelance)

The Native championship was clear winner in Stephen Williamson’s eyes, a smart AA sired heifer exhibited by Gordon Cutler. Gordon exhibited last years breeding heifer champion.

The MCV breeding heifer championship which is always the biggest class of the day showcased a selection of colour and future breeding heifers. The supreme champion in this class went to Fergal Keown with his Negrita du Lac sired heifer this heifer was a crowd favourite showcasing tremendous style and square plates, exactly what Stephen wanted!

Pairs champion was also taken by Fergal and Patrick Keown, followed by Brendan and James Quinn.

With a high standard of calves exhibited from all over NI the new event saw new records being achieved.

Conor McVeigh from MCV Competitions awarding Fergal Keown the MCV Breeding heifer champion. Purchased by MCV for £6500. (Pic: Freelance)

Sale prices were as follows: Lot 116 £11500 (Callaghan family) to Lucky Day Competitions; lot 104 £7500 (Gowdy family) to Liam Lynn; lot 124 £6500 (Fearghal Keown)to MCV Competitions; lot 127 £4800(Laura Irvine) to McMullan; lot 125 £4000 (Fearghal Keown) to Katie Treanor; lot 101 £3800 (Shortt and Smyth) to Robert Dunlop; lot 110 £3800 (Michelle Wright) to Robert Nelson; lot 121 £3400 (Dara Walker) to Mullan; lot 138 £3100 (Martin O'Neill) to Robinson; lot 129 £3100 (Brendan O'Hare) to Chris Donnelly; lot 123 £2900 (Laura Irvine) to MCV Competitions; lot 131 £2900 (Brian Weatherup) to Lucky Day Competitions; lot 119 £2900 (Jacob McAuley) to Jennifer Hayes; lot 134 £2500 (Alan Hempton) to P and S McNally; lot 135 £2500 ( Denzel Johnston) to Booth; lot 117 £2500 (B and S Hall) to James Alexander; lot 126 £2400 (Chris McGuinness) to Daniel Laverty; lot 132 £2400 (Gordon Cutler) to Gordon Crockett; lot 106 £2300 (Liam Lynn) to Dermot Mackle; lot 102 £2200 (Brendan James Quinn) to MCV Competitions; lot 115 £2200 (B and J Quinn) to Orr; lot 122 £2100 (Donal Keown) to Anthony Mimnagh; lot 112 £2000 (Glenn Walker) to MCV Competitions; lot 103 £1900 (Alan Hempton) to S McLaughlin; lot 118 £1900 (B and S Hall) to Andrew Wylie; lot 120 £1800 (Jacob McAuley)to Niall Quinn; lot 136 £1500 (Damian McManus) to Shane O’Neill.