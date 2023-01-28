Ballymiscaw YFC looking forward to what 2023 will bring

A spokesperson for the club told Farming Life: “Some of our over 16s volunteered for an evening at Belfast Homeless Services in November and were so inspired by the work of this charity that the club decided to raise money for it in the run up to Christmas.

“Street collection permits were lodged, a tractor was polished and with Christmas lights strategically placed Ballymiscaw members hit the hotspot of down town Holywood.

“The tractor was a great hit with young children and we managed to collect £400 for this extremely worthwhile cause.”

Members of Ballymiscaw YFC meet with Santa Claus during their tractor run, the run raised £400

Meanwhile, the New Year brought with it a trip to Lakeland Dairies in Newtownards and members enjoyed a tour and were amazed by the technology contained within the factory.

The spokesperson for the club added: “The club is looking forward to their forthcoming tour of Ulster Rugby grounds in February.”

Preparations are also well under way for their forthcoming dinner dance and disco which will be held on Saturday 25th March at 7pm in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor. This event is open to all, and tickets at £35 are on a first come basis.

Please contact the club secretary Gillian on 07834377790 or the club’s Facebook page for tickets.