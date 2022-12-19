The winners and runners-up of the Dairy Herd Efficiency Awards were announced at the RUAS Winter Fair.

Sponsored by independent dairy consultants Kingshay, the awards recognise producers who manage efficient herds through maximising milk value, utilising purchased feed effectively with the result of optimising milk produced from forage.

The Pinkertons herd of 80 cows is managed on a simple system, with cows strip grazed in summer and fed block silage during the winter with all meal fed through the parlour.

(Front from left) Lois and John Kirkpatrick, Alan and Christina Pinkerton. (Back from left) Dale Farm Chair Fred Allen and Simon Withers, Kingshay

In the past year the Pinkerton’s have sold 8,126 litres/cow at 4.31 per cent butterfat and 3.29 per cent protein. The herd achieves both bactocount and somatic cell count bonuses each month which adds to milk price received. The herd is fed 2 tonnes of concentrate per cow giving a feed rate of 0.25kg/litre which results in 4,120 litres being produced from forage.

Runner-up was Lois Kirkpatrick, who farms outside Antrim with her father John. The Kirkpatricks’ herd performance is also impressive with 8,372 litres sold/cow at 4.21 per cent butterfat and 3.32 per cent protein. Lois adds to the milk price by receiving a cell count bonus each month and bactocount bonuses on seven out of the last 12 months. Feed level for the year averaged 2.3 tonnes/cow which gives a feed rate of 0.27 kg/litre resulting in 3,985 litres being produced from forage. The 65 cow herd is paddock grazed during the summer and fed round bale silage during the winter with concentrates allocated through in parlour and out of parlour feeders.

Fred Allen, Dale Farm Chairman, commented: “These awards recognise those farmers who are producing high quality milk, helping us create the very best consumer dairy products, in the most efficient and sustainable way.

“On behalf of Dale Farm, I would like to congratulate overall winners Alan and Christina Pinkerton and runners-up Lois and John Kirkpatrick. We are very encouraged by the forward-thinking, farmers in our cooperative like the Pinkertons and the Kirkpatricks.

