Ballymoney sportsman Andrew Dickson recognised for his ‘Giant’ achievements by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens

Mayor Ciarán McQuillan hosted a reception to celebrate the sporting success of Andrew Dickson, netminder for the Belfast Giants.

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has welcomed Andrew Dickson to a reception in Cloonavin to celebrate his achievements with championship winning ice hockey team the Belfast Giants.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The netminder initially made his debut for the Belfast Giants in 2009, with the 2024/25 season the Ballymoney native’s 14th season in teal. This year the club celebrated their 25th anniversary, with the team crowned both the Elite League and the Challenge Cup champions.

Mayor Ciarán McQuillan, who hosted the reception, said: “I was delighted to meet Andrew and congratulate him on his outstanding achievements with the Belfast Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was interesting to hear about his hockey career and what his position of netminder entails. It was also inspiring to learn more about the sport and the role Andrew plays during training.

“To win multiple championship titles takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Andrew is a shining example of how this commitment helps achieve sporting success. He is a fantastic ambassador for both the sport and for the Causeway Coast and Glens.”

Andrew began his career in the Irish Ice Hockey League with the Belfast City Bruins and Castlereagh Spartans between 2007 and 2010, before joining Gillingham-based Invicta Dynamos, posting a .912 save percentage across 19 games played in the 2010/11 season.

He took the step into professional ice hockey, joining the Belfast Giants on a permanent basis for the 2011/12 season. He is also on the current roster for the Ireland Men's National Ice Hockey team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-time backup netminder also works for the Odyssey Trust, and does much of his hard work behind closed doors in practice, playing a key role at training and in the locker room.

Speaking at the Mayor's reception, Andrew added: “I was honoured to be invited to council headquarters to meet with the Mayor and talk about my career with the Belfast Giants.

“Over the years I have had the opportunity to be a part of some truly historic moments with the club, and it is humbling to be recognised for the work I do both on and off the ice.

“I am very proud to come from the Causeway Coast and Glens and I hope I can inspire the next generation of local hockey players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew got his chance to shine in April of this year, when the Belfast Giants competed at the Elite League Playoff Finals in Nottingham.

Playing ‘between the pipes’ on the Sunday, he helped the team secure third place in the tournament, with a 8-7 win against the Sheffield Steelers and a rapturous applause from the fans.

For more information on the Belfast Giants visit www.belfastgiants.com