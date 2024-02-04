Ballymoney vet Adam Conn wins the prestigious Frank Mullan Trophy at AVSPNI Omagh Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 110 veterinary surgeons attended this popular and long-standing event with special guests Sue Patterson, Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) President and AFBI CEO Stanley McDowell.

The event was sponsored by Merck Sharp Dohme (MSD UK) and the Veterinary Surgeons Supply Company (VSSCo).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outgoing AVSPNI president Lynsey Hamilton welcomed a record turnout to the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) Laboratories in Omagh.

Stanley McDowell (CEO AFBI), Esther Skelly-Smith (current NIVA President) Sue Patterson, Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) and President Iain Smith (newly elected AVSPNI President). (Pic: Chris Neely)

The vets, from across Northern Ireland, came together for a quirky educational event that has long held a special place on the calendar of NI veterinary events.

Vets have to do 35 hours of continuing professional education (CPD) every year in order to be allowed to continue to practice.

Omagh Day serves as a forum for veterinary professionals to share insights, engage in friendly competition, and stay abreast of the latest developments in their field as well catch up with their colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It continues to be one of the most popular CPD events on the veterinary calendar in Northern Ireland.

Inde d’Haese presenting on “Lameness in the Foal – Considerations”. (Pic: AFBI)

Each year, four presentations are delivered by four vets currently practising in Northern Ireland and the best presentation is chosen by the President of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

This year they welcomed Sue Paterson along to perform this difficult task.

Up first was Aoife Morrow with her small animal dermatology presentation - an interactive presentation discussing some of the more unusual and challenging dermatological diagnoses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next was an equine presentation from Inge d’Haese discussing considerations when looking at lameness in the foal.

Attendees enjoying the highly informative presentations. (Pic: AFBI)

After a few words from the generous sponsors VSSCo, local veterinary wholesalers, and MSD, Adam Conn gave a very interesting presentation on the uses of colour flow doppler during routine fertility exams in farm animal practice.

The last presentation was a non-competing talk from the winner of the annual educational bursary from VSSCo, Bronach McClean, entitled ovariectomy vs ovariohysterectomy – discussing whether the removal of the uterus is necessary.

After the presentations at AFBI labs, attendees headed to the Silverbirch Hotel for the AVSPNI AGM at which Iain Smith of Lisburn Veterinary Clinic was installed as 2024 AVSPNI President.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was followed by the award presentation by RCVS President Sue Paterson. Such excellent presentations from the participants made the task of adjudication particularly tough!

Incoming AVSPNI President Iain Smith of Lisburn Veterinary Clinic with outgoing AVSPNI President Lynsey Hamilton of Rathgael Veterinary Clinic, Bangor. (Pic: AVSPNI)

Sue commended all the speakers – the standard of all talks was particularly high – and awarded the Frank Mullan memorial trophy to Adam Conn.

AVSPNI would like to thank Sue Paterson for taking the time out of her busy schedule to attend this event. Sue acknowledged how it is particularly hard to address a group of your peers and praised the four speakers for their courage in stepping forward to share their knowledge and tips with their professional colleagues. This year marked the attendance of 25 successive RCVS Presidents at this event.

The presentations were of the usual high standard and were judged by Sue Patterson, Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) President who praised all of the presentations which covered a wide range of veterinary topics from small animal dermatitis, equine lameness, bovine reproduction and small animal surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Frank Mullan Memorial Trophy for the most interesting presentation was awarded to Adam Conn for his presentation “The Doppler Effect: Not Everything is Black and White”.

A special word of thanks to AFBI Omagh staff who are to be commended for welcoming the visitors on the day and for providing refreshments.