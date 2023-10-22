Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society presents cheque to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

​Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society have handed £2,000 over to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Society chairman, Allen McAnally, commented: “On behalf of Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society, we would like to thank everyone who donated to this very worthy charity.

“We look forward to seeing you all back at our annual road run on 27th December in Ballynure.”

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland thanked Ballynure for their generous donation.

A member of Air Ambulance NI receives a cheque for £2,000 from Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society members Bertie McIlroy, chairman Allen McAnally, Robin Jenkins and James Adair.

For more information on the charity and ways to support, please visit www.airambulanceni.org