News you can trust since 1963
Register

Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society presents cheque to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

​Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society have handed £2,000 over to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Society chairman, Allen McAnally, commented: “On behalf of Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society, we would like to thank everyone who donated to this very worthy charity.

“We look forward to seeing you all back at our annual road run on 27th December in Ballynure.”

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland thanked Ballynure for their generous donation.

Most Popular
A member of Air Ambulance NI receives a cheque for £2,000 from Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society members Bertie McIlroy, chairman Allen McAnally, Robin Jenkins and James Adair.A member of Air Ambulance NI receives a cheque for £2,000 from Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society members Bertie McIlroy, chairman Allen McAnally, Robin Jenkins and James Adair.
A member of Air Ambulance NI receives a cheque for £2,000 from Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society members Bertie McIlroy, chairman Allen McAnally, Robin Jenkins and James Adair.

For more information on the charity and ways to support, please visit www.airambulanceni.org

Pictured presenting the cheque are Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society society members Bertie McIlroy, chairman Allen McAnally, Robin Jenkins and James Adair.