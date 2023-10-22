Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society presents cheque to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland
Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society have handed £2,000 over to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
Society chairman, Allen McAnally, commented: “On behalf of Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society, we would like to thank everyone who donated to this very worthy charity.
“We look forward to seeing you all back at our annual road run on 27th December in Ballynure.”
A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland thanked Ballynure for their generous donation.
For more information on the charity and ways to support, please visit www.airambulanceni.org
Pictured presenting the cheque are Ballynure Vintage Tractor and Ploughing Society society members Bertie McIlroy, chairman Allen McAnally, Robin Jenkins and James Adair.