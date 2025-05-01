Ballywalter YFC hold annual parents evening in a very significant year

The club started the evening with Joyce Allen a current vice president of the YFCU being guest speaker. Thanks Joyce for coming down we really appreciate it.

Then the audience was entertained by sketches which summarised the club's 95 year journey.

Well done to all who took part and attended practices for this as well as the seniors for helping.

Hanna Miskimmin read a fabulous poem summarising the club’s 95 years kindly written by Lauren Taylor.

The evening then finished the night with our annual prize giving.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Congratulations to all our members we are all very proud of you all your hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed.

“Special thanks to all who contributed to the evening and to all those who attended last night.

“Thanks also must go to our very talented club member Dara McCracken for the photographs.”

Members of Ballywalter YFC at their parents night

Kate Coulter winning the Jack McCracken Cup for 12-14 public speaking

Lauren Taylor and Andrew Lemon winning the Hilda Knox Cup for 16-18 group debating

From left to right, assistant secretary Lauren Taylor, secretary Jack Moore, club leader Rachel McCracken and assistant club leader Jonathan Lemon winning