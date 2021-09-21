Balmoral 2021: PCI is ‘excited to be back’

PCI’s Dromore Presbytery - one of Church’s 19 local regional bodies which includes 22 congregations in the north eastern corner of County Down – has been at the show since 2014 and is delighted to be back.

“We’ve missed the buzz; the banter; the livestock, and the stands, and as we have returned to the shops, restaurants, hairdressers and our places of worship over these last few months, we are delighted that Balmoral is back after it was cancelled last year,” said Rev Kenny Hanna, co-convener of Dromore Presbytery’s Balmoral Show committee.

The minister of Second Dromara Presbyterian Church continued: “It is like a homecoming, back to the people and to a place we cherish fond memories of. As a group of local Christians, belonging to Presbyterian churches in the area, we want to show our solidarity with our rural community and our farming famines in particular. We also felt that it was particularly important to take a stand at Balmoral Show this year, to support the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, who has been such an encouragement and practical help to us, since we had our first stand, six years ago.

“As we have said before, as a rural presbytery we want to continue to show our support for farming communities and bring an opportunity to show God’s love, through Jesus who died for us, to those who work on the land and in the rural economy. We are also here to listen, as these are not easy days, and to pray,” he said.

Mr Hanna explained that while the stand will be smaller this year, without the usual refreshments and seating, the organisers are looking forward to renewing relationships with old friends and making new ones.

“The Presbytery has produced a special leaflet for our visitors to pick up, which contains the good news of Jesus, as well as the personal story of his coming to faith by the Ulster Farmers’ Union current President, Victor Chestnutt. It also has details of congregations throughout Ireland, including the wider work of the church, as well as important information on the extensive support that is available from key rural-based organisations,” he explained.

“We are very much a rural presbytery, which actually takes in the show grounds at Maze. Many farming families worship in our churches, but our stand is for everyone, and everyone will be very, very welcome, and that welcome will also be extended to our Moderator, Dr David Bruce, who will be with us on Wednesday morning.”

The Presbytery’s stand, EK22 - which is listed as ‘Presbyterian Church in Ireland (Dromore Presbytery)’ - is located in Eikon Shopping Village.