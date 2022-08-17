Balmoral Champion to go under the hammer

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jalex herd of James Alexander have picked two very special heifers for this event including the reigning Balmoral Champion Jalex Riri.

This powerhouse of a yearling heifer combines style, breed character and a proven pedigree to make her the type of heifer that would be an asset to any herd. She is out of the highly regarded Hudscales Gigi who is considered to be one of the most prolific cows within the Alexanders herd.

Riri is sired by Trueman Natkingcole who is a blend of Trueman Jagger x Euphonium, this has been one of the hottest bloodlines for the Savage Family who run the Trueman herd of Limousins. She sells in-calf carrying a heifer to either Norman Ely or Knockcroghery Scatdaddy.

Her paternal sister Jalex Resta is also set to go under the hammer. Resta was Interbreed Champion at this season’s Ballymoney Show, and is out of the Elgin sired Haltcliffe Hesta who is a consistent proven breeder since she was secured as a foundation female for the Jalex prefix.

Resta’s brother Notorious was Reserve Limousin Champion at Balmoral Show and was snapped up for breeding by Dylan Thomas for his Treweryll herd in Wales.

This pair of exceptional heifers have turned heads all summer in addition to being unbeaten in every pairs Championship they have participated in to include Balmoral, Ballymoney, Armagh, Omagh and Castlewellan Shows. Both heifers are individually Johnes tested clear and Johnes Level 2 in the herd

This is a real opportunity to tap into top class genetics as stock of this calibre rarely comes up for sale. James adds: “We consider these two heifers to be the best we have ever bred, they have impressed visitors to the farm since they hit the ground and in usual circumstances we would never consider selling pedigree breeding females of this calibre. However, we said right from the word go that we would support the NI Limousin Club Elite Sale, and even though we genuinely rate these heifers very highly indeed we will stand by our word. They are the type of heifers that you can build a herd around and we offer them with every confidence that they will go on and breed well.”

The sale takes place at Ballymena Mart on Saturday 20th August with guest auctioneer James Little in the rostrum from H&H, Carlisle. The sale will also be run on marteye.ie. All stock is eligible for export.

On farm pre sale enquiries are welcome by contacting James Alexander 07816775501.