Balmoral Show: 20 pictures of the award winning livestock

Expert judges have been tested and the rosettes have been handed out in a wide range of classes.
Here are some of the top animals from this year’s show so far.
1.
Laura McLarnon, Ulster Bank, Sponsors, pictured with Curraghnakeely Sylvia the Irish Moiled young heifer winner at Balmoral Show. The prizewinner was owned by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley, Castlecaulfield and is exhibited here by Barney O'Kane, Garvagh.
2.
Overall Reserve Champion: Mr Alistair Moore with Aaron Megaw from Fane Valley Stores
3.
Junior Hereford Champion: Haire J E & Ri & W, DOREPOLL 1 SALLY 679 with Eimear McGovern from Fane Valley Stores
4.
Group of Three: McMordie J & W with SOLPOLL 1 STARLET V11, SOLPOLL 1 DUCHESS V23 and HERBERRY 1 HUMBERTO with Trevor Nesbitt from Fane Valley Stores. The same exhibitor won both the Junior Championship and the Overall Championship)