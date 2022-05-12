The Supreme Champion Irish Moiled at Balmoral Show was Curraghnakeely Sylvia owned by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley, Castlecaulfield. Handler Barney O'Kane is pictured with Laura McLarnon, Ulster Bank, Sponsors.
The Supreme Champion Irish Moiled at Balmoral Show was Curraghnakeely Sylvia owned by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley, Castlecaulfield. Handler Barney O'Kane is pictured with Laura McLarnon, Ulster Bank, Sponsors.

Balmoral Show: 20 pictures of the award winning livestock

As Balmoral Show continues into its second day, there has been a flurry of activity in the showrings with the best cattle and sheep in Northern Ireland on display.

By Ruth Rodgers
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 2:41 pm

Expert judges have been tested and the rosettes have been handed out in a wide range of classes.

Here are some of the top animals from this year’s show so far.

Laura McLarnon, Ulster Bank, Sponsors, pictured with Curraghnakeely Sylvia the Irish Moiled young heifer winner at Balmoral Show. The prizewinner was owned by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley, Castlecaulfield and is exhibited here by Barney O'Kane, Garvagh.

Overall Reserve Champion: Mr Alistair Moore with Aaron Megaw from Fane Valley Stores

Junior Hereford Champion: Haire J E & Ri & W, DOREPOLL 1 SALLY 679 with Eimear McGovern from Fane Valley Stores

Group of Three: McMordie J & W with SOLPOLL 1 STARLET V11, SOLPOLL 1 DUCHESS V23 and HERBERRY 1 HUMBERTO with Trevor Nesbitt from Fane Valley Stores. The same exhibitor won both the Junior Championship and the Overall Championship)

