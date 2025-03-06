Balmoral Show judges announced for 2025
This year’s impressive line-up will bring decades of experience and expertise to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from Wednesday 14th to Saturday 17th May 2025.
The judges for this year’s show are as follows:
Horses and Ponies
Hunters – Louise Daly and Paul Kinane; Ridden Irish Draught – Rachel Cox and Kerrilee Wilson; Breeding and Young Stock – Chris Hewlelt and Cathy Wood; Coloured Horses – Denise Colebrook and Harry Scanlan; Performance Irish Draught – Rachel Cox, Kerrilee Wilson and Robert Draper; Ladies Hunters Astride and Riding Horses – Denise Colebrook and Amy Kinane; Ladies Side Saddle, Balmoral Classic Competition – Denise Colebrook and Amy Kinane; ‘Balmoral Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships – Jane Darragh; Racehorse to Riding Horse – Edward O’Grady and David Russell; Working Hunter Horses, inc Smalls and Cobs – Keiran Baslington and Jenny Banks; Cobs – Amy Kinane and Clare Dew; Clydesdales, Inhand and Ridden, Farm Cart/Agricultural Vehicle, Heavy Trade Turnouts and Clydesdale Young Handlers – Alistair Christie; Hackneys, Private Driving and Light Trade – Georgina Turner; Donkeys – Joanne Parrett; Connemara Ponies Inhand / Ridden Connemara Working Hunters – Kerry Wainwright and Steven Strang; Mountain and Moorland – David Blair; Ridden Ponies – Henritta Barton and Debbie Machin; Working Hunter Ponies – Philip Hilton and Clare Dew; Referee Judge – Diane Gibson and John Bamber.
Sheep
Badger Face Texel – Richard Bett; Beltex – Sue Wilkinson; Berrichon – Ifan Thomas; Bleu Du Maine – Stephen Etherson; Blue Texel – Aled Groucott; Bluefaced Leicester – Willie Barrowman; Border Leicester/Greyface – Richard Evans; Charollais – Jonathan Wales; Dorset Horn and Poll – Tim Pratt; Dutch Spotted – Rhys Francis; Greyface – Richard Evans; Hampshire Down – Jonathan Barnard; Ile de France – Michael McConville; Jacob – Margie Rushbrooke; Kerryhill – Andrew Fisher; Lleyn – Richard Twose; Mules – Willie Barrowman; North Country Cheviot – Alan Simpson; Minority Breeds – Dr Freda Magill; Rouge de l’Ouest – Sue Wilkinson; Suffolk – Michael Goldie; Texel – Charlie Boden; Valais Blacknose – Phil Garrod; Zwartbles – David Miskelly; Pairs of Ewe and Ram Lambs and Shearling Ewes – Rachel Buckle; Single Lamb, Any Breed – Rachel Buckle; Interbreed Pairs and Group of Three Championships – Geraint Davies; Interbreed Overall Championships – Chris Davies; Sheep Young Handlers – Sheila Malcomson.
Goats
Goats – Richard Pemble; Goat Young Handler – Naomi Gregg.
Pigs
Large White, Landrace, Pork Pigs, Interbreed Championship, Traditional Breeds, Pork Pigs and Interbreed Championship – To be confirmed; Pig Pairs – To be confirmed; Pig Young Handler – Naomi Gregg.
Beef Cattle
Aberdeen Angus – Gayle Bersey; Hereford – William Smith; Charolais – David Barker; Simmental – Michael Durno; Limousin – Rob Kirton; British Blonde – Conor O’Halloran; British Blue – Richard Mowbray; Salers – Malcolm Pye; Commercial – Andrew Ireland; Beef Shorthorns – Tom Bradley-Farmer; Dexter – Adrian Park; Irish Moiled – Mark Logan; Beef Interbreed Performance – John Moore; Beef Pairs and Group, Championships – Gary McKiernan; Beef Groups of 5, Native and Continental and Exhibitor Bred Pairs – Tara O’Brien; Junior Championship and Champion of Champions – Gary McKiernan; Beef Presentation Award – Alan Armstrong and Alexandra Woods; Beef Young Handler – Lisa Dowd.
Dairy Cattle
Dairy Shorthorn, Ayrshire and Jersey – Robert Cornish; Holstein – Jimmy Bailie; Interbreed Dairy Pairs, Groups Championships, Champion of Champion and Dairy Young Handler – Lynden Bustard; Dairy Presentation Award – Alan Armstrong and Alexandra Woods.
Eggs, Rabbits and Cavies
Shelled Eggs & Championships – Jed Dwight; Decorated Eggs – Jed Dwight; Rabbits – Denise Young; Cavies – Peter Wardman.
Trade Stands
Trade Stand Awards – Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick.
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions – To be confirmed.
For the latest updates and to purchase tickets, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.