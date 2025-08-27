Balmoral venue big success for 22nd AHV Multibreed Calf Show

Almost 200 Holstein calves and young handlers took to the showring on Saturday 23rd August to compete in the 22nd AHV Multibreed Calf Show.

The show which is solely organised and ran by the Holstein Young Breeders’ (HYB) club is being hailed a great success, an event which is growing exponentially year on year.

The Logan Hall, Balmoral Park plays a fantastic role in hosting the event, giving it the gravitas it deserves. The event has been runner up in the ‘Event of the Year’ section for the last two years in the Farming Life Awards.

On the day, young breeders’ members are put through their paces in the showmanship classes, which are sponsored by Lakeland Dairies as well as taking to the ring once more in the afternoon for the calf conformation classes, sponsored by Thompsons Feeds. Exhibitor Bred awards are also up for grabs in each class, sponsored by Western Farm Enterprises.

Interbreed Champion of the AHV 22nd Multibreed Calf Show was Slatabogie Select Victoire

Blondin Sires UK were also the sponsor of the Interbreed Championship Award. The Interbreed Champion is presented with the Clandeboye Cup, presented in memory of Lady Dufferin. Adding a great pinnacle to the day.

Of course an event of this scale is indebted to the continued support of local businesses and sponsors and a special mention must go to Animal Health Vision (AHV), platinum sponsor.

“We were delighted to welcome back AHV this year as platinum sponsor,” said club coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards.

“Northern Ireland HYB are indebted to them as a company for their continued support. AHV have a great presence at the show and we would like to pass our thanks back to them for being so obliging and working with us at all stages of the show preparation.”

Agivey Rager Roxette was the overall Reserve Champion for the Torrens family, Garvagh

A grand total of 57 young members sweated it out in the showmanship section in their various age categories, from novice through to mature.

Izzy Jones, Gorey, Wexford took to the centre of the showmanship ring and put members through their paces. Izzy is no stranger to HYB, having been a member in her youth, also having won the several showmanship titles in her time, both in the UK and Europe.

The eventual Showmanship Champion and the Hamish Logan Trophy was awarded to Desmond McCorry, Aghalee. Cody Paul, Maghera, was awarded Reserve Champion handler (receiving the Ulster Bank Cup), with James Gregg, Glarryford, walking away with Honourable Mention.

Each of the first placed handlers, from the qualifying classes, will now go forward to represent the club at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show held at Staffordshire County Showground, Stafford in September.

The three judges for the event were from left, Alison Lawrie, Ayrshire judge, Izzy Jones, Holstein showmanship and Jersey judge, Iwan Morgan, Holstein judge

The All Breeds All Britain Calf Show is a national event which takes place each year and sees the top regional showmanship and calf class winners compete it out for the national title. This year the event will take place from Friday 19th - Sunday 21st September and along with the champion, reserve and honourable mention handlers, Simon Gregg, Glarryford will represent Northern Ireland in the hope to claim the top spots.

Once the handling classes were complete, the calf classes soon got underway.

Calves are judged in age sorted classes and the top two placed calves in each class are invited back to compete for the overall champion award.

Taking to the centre of the ring for the calf classes was judge, Iwan Morgan, Carmarthen. Iwan hails from the renowned Erie herd and is no stranger to the centre of the ring having judged many National shows throughout the UK and Ireland, including the All Britain and All Ireland Calf Shows as well as UK Dairy Day.

Professional picture of Interbreed Champion of the AHV 22nd Multibreed Calf Show – Slatabogie Select Victoire

After picking out his final five calves in the championship, judge Iwan Morgan said: “I would like to thank Northern Ireland HYB for the kind invitation to judge this show.

“The depth of the winners today has been outstanding, I have never been to a show where I haven’t got a clue who is going to be champion, the good calves just kept coming and coming in every class.

“In my top six calves today – any of them could be champion, what an outstanding line up and credit must go to all their breeders.”

Iwan then went and tapped out his champion, reserve and honourable mention calves, with top honours this year being awarded to Slatabogie Holsteins, Alan and Leanne Paul, Maghera with Slatabogie Select Victoire. Winning the Class H13 on the day (Holstein born between 1st April and 6th June 2024) and sired by Avant-Garde Unix Select, this calf is the result of an imported embryo from the famous Jacobs Doorman Victoire EX95. Slatabogie Select Victoire was also awarded the Exhibitor Bred Champion title. The Champion calf receives the Genus Crystal Award and Florrie Wilson Cup for best Exhibitor Bred. Alan and Leanne Paul also clinched the Red and White Champion on the day with Slatabogie Acetlyne Verona Red.

Following the Champion, claiming the reserve spot was Agivey Rager Roxette, exhibited by the Torrens family, Garvagh. This calf was the first placed calf in the calf born between 7th October and 6th December 2024. The Reserve Champion calf was awarded the McCann Shield.

Taking the Honourable Mention spot was the April 2025 born Mostragee Lewis Isolde, exhibited by the Henry family, Stranocum.

Simon Gregg was the Intermediate Showmanship winner, congratulated by Alec Walker, Lakeland and David McCord, AHV

Our prize winners from each calf class also find themselves in a qualifying position for the national All Breeds All Britain calf show, however due to Brexit and Bluetongue restrictions – for the fifth year, this is unfortunately seeming to be an impossibility.

To wrap up the day’s events, Holstein judge Iwan Morgan teamed up with Alison Lawrie, who judged the Ayrshire section and Izzy Jones who judged the Jersey section of the show, to tap out the eventual winner of the Interbreed Championship award, who would take away the Clandeboye Cup, in memory of Lady Dufferin. Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Select Victoire continued her winning streak and took home the top honours of the day.

A new class was introduced last year, for the under 8-year-olds. A fancy-dress class, where not only the handler was in costume but the calf was also in theme! This proved a great hit with entries having grown on last year and spectators watched on as a princess, two versions of Lilo and Stitch and a Northern Ireland Footballer, to name but a few, paraded around the ring. Showmanship judge Izzy Jones acted as judge for this class, commending the young members for their creativity and effort for this new class, eventually tapped out Olivia Torrens for her take on Lilo and Stitch as eventual winner. This class was kindly sponsored by the Summer Sizzler Sale.

Thanks must go to the sponsors for the day, without whom the event would simply not be possible – AHV (Platinum sponsor), Lakeland Dairies (showmanship), Thompsons Feeds (calf conformation), Western Farm Enterprises (exhibitor bred), Summer Sizzler Sale (fancy dress) and Blondin Sires UK (interbreed championship). Thanks also go to the stewards, Leiza Montgomery, Saintfield, Paul Dunn, Bangor and Alan Armstrong, Lisnaskea for ensuring the next class is always ready enabling the event to run so smoothly. The club are also indebted to the commentator for the day, Mr Michael Taaffe, Milltown and world-renowned photographer Jane Steel, Kepculloch. The club would also like to thank the Ayrshire and the Jersey Society along with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, without whom the NI Multibreed Calf Show would not be where it is today.

Full results from the Holstein section can be found below:

Holstein Showmanship

Novice Class (16) – 1st Ella Kennedy, Ballymena, 2nd Katelyn McCormick, Bangor, 3rd Olivia Torrens, Garvagh.

Junior (16) – 1st Cody Paul, Maghera, 2nd Ashton Wallace, Antrim, 3rd Grace Magowan, Newry.

Intermediate Handler (9) – 1st Simon Gregg, Glarryford, 2nd Isaac Hanna, Garvagh, 3rd Glenn Walker, Randalstown.

Senior Handler (8) – 1st James Gregg, Glarryford, 2nd Daniel Willis, 3rd Isabella Gregg, Glarryford

Mature Handler (3) – 1st Desmond McCorry, Aghalee, 2nd Sam McIntyre, Bushmills, 3rd Sarah Doupe, Caledon.

Holstein Showmanship Championship

Champion Handler – Desmond McCorry

Reserve Champion Handler – Cody Paul

Honourable Mention Handler – James Gregg.

Holstein Calf Classes

Class 7 Holstein born on of after 7th April 2025 (9)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Mostragee Lewis Isolde, Henry family, Stranocum, 2nd Slatabogie Acetlyne Verona Red, A and L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Hilltara Camp Echo, S and J McCormick, Bangor

Class 8 Holstein born between 7th February and 6th April 2025 (18)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Hilltara Conway Reann, S and J McCormick, Bangor 2nd Agivey Pepper Margaret, Torrens family, Garvagh 3rd Slatabogie Salute Lila Z, A and L Paul, Maghera

Class 9 Holstein born between the 7th December 2043 and 6th February 2025 (22)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Hilltara Lemagic Reann, S and J McCormick, Bangor 2nd Annaghmore Sidekick Atlee, Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown, 3rd Priestland 7714 Legend Ambrosia, Mclean family, Bushmills.

Class 10 Holstein born between 7th October 2024 and 6th December 2024 (25)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Agivey Rager Roxette, Torrens family, Garvagh, 2nd Annaghmore Dropbox Twizzle, Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown, 3rd Slatabogie Lemagic Flower, A and L Paul, Maghera.

Class 11 Holstein born between 7th August 2024 and 6th October 2024 (25)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie SBG Parfect C Carlin, A and L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Slatabogie Bullseye Ashlyn, A and L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Croaghmore Rubels Gem Red, S and M McIntyre, Bushmills.

Class 12 Holstein born between 7th June 2024 and 6th August 2024 (12)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Hulala Beautygirl, A and L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Slatabogie Luster Joy, A and L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Inch Right Nina 2, Inch Partners, Downpatrick.

Class 13 Holstein born between 1st April 2024 and 6th June 2024 (3)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Select Victoire, A and L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Slatabogie Energy Twine, A and L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Printshop Ida Candy, G and J Wallace, Nutts Corner.

Red and White Calf Championship (comprising of the first and second placed red and white calf in each aged class)

1st and Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Acetlyne Verona Red, A and L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Printshop Rubels Pat Red, G and J Wallace, Nutts Corner, 3rd Croaghmore Rubels Gem Red, S and M McIntyre, Bushmills

Holstein Calf Championship

Champion Calf, Exhibitor Bred Champion and Interbreed Champion– Slatabogie Select Victoire, A and L Paul, Maghera.

Reserve Champion Calf – Agivey Rager Roxette, Torrens family, Garvagh.

Honourable Mention Calf – Mostragee Lewis Isolde, Henry family, Stranocum.