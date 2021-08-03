Ban on movements of untested BVD animals

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “BVD is a highly contagious disease. It’s vital that herd keepers ensure all animals are tested within 20 days of birth or arriving on the farm, to not only protect their own herd but neighbouring herds too. It also ensures that not only are farmers complying with legal requirements, but that all animals remain eligible for slaughter for the duration of their lifespan.

“Should farmers be planning to move an animal or animals off farm, they need to be tested.

“We encourage our members to double check before any transition takes place, that they have confirmation of a negative BVD status before shifting cattle to another location.

“Huge gains have been made in recent years to reduce BVD across Northern Ireland and the UFU have been engaging with DAERA requesting the introduction of further measures in a bid to drive this disease to eradication.