Ban on moves of BVD untested animals set to come into force

From 1 September, DAERA will take enforcement measures in respect of untested cattle moved in breach of the BVD Eradication Scheme Order (Northern Ireland) 2016 (the BVD Order). It is an offence to move an untested animal or to have possession of an untested animal that has been moved in contravention of the Order. This applies to herdkeepers, market operators and slaughterhouses. An untested animal may only move under licence issued by the department or for disposal as an animal by-product.

As part of the enforcement measures, untested cattle (BVDU status) moved in breach of the BVD Order to slaughterhouses will be highlighted on the Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS) and identified for the official veterinarian. This will initiate enforcement action that may lead to prosecution.

Any person found guilty of moving, or possessing, an untested animal shall be liable, on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding £5,000 or in the case of an offence committed with respect to more than five animals, not exceeding £1,000 for each animal.