Banbridge store welcomes back Community Coffee Morning to mark beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The team at ViVOXTRA Banbridge is boiling the kettle in preparation for their Community Coffee Morning on Friday 6th September.

The annual event, which is proudly supported by Barista Bar Coffee and Kingsmill, is being held in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children to raise vital funds for the charity and its service users across Northern Ireland.

The event will kick off September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. While the charity works hard to fundraise all year round, Cancer Fund for Children places a special focus on raising awareness and funds during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Shoppers at ViVOXTRA Banbridge can enjoy coffee, tea and a wide range of cakes and sweet treats at the coffee morning on Friday, with cakes and buns donated by local suppliers, all for a donation towards Cancer Fund for Children.

Maria Small, Partnership and Philanthropy Advisor at Cancer Fund for Children and 14 year old, Aiden, Cancer Fund for Children Young Ambassador with Bronagh Luke from EUROSPAR NI

The store will also hold a raffle for a shopper to win a specially decorated Cancer Fund for Children cake donated by the Windsor Bakery, with extra chances to win Barista Bar goodie bags during the tombola. Throughout the rest of the weekend, staff will be dressed in yellow for the charity, while holding collections on Saturday 7th September.

Cancer Fund for Children works with families to empower and strengthen young people impacted by cancer by providing social and emotional support they cannot get elsewhere. The money raised will help Cancer Fund for Children continue their essential work, providing care and support to families who need it most.

Phil Alexander, CEO Cancer Fund for Children said: “During this dedicated month alone approximately 12 children and young people (aged 0-24) will be diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland. In a matter of seconds, life will be turned upside down for these families.

“Cancer Fund for Children understands the devastating impact a childhood cancer diagnosis has on the entire family and is here to help ensure they don’t have to face cancer alone.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the stores and their shoppers for their invaluable support. We would encourage as many people as possible to support this year’s EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA Community Coffee Morning which will kick off this awareness month and raise vital funds to help us support hundreds of families living with cancer in their home, in hospital and at our therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co Down.”

Bronagh Luke from EUROSPAR NI added: “We love being able to organise such a great day with families in the community and it is amazing to see the team at ViVOXTRA Banbridge doing so much to get involved and raise funds for an incredible charity.

“Since the beginning of our partnership 13 years ago, £1.8million has been raised for Cancer Fund for Children. Our coffee mornings, which began in 2017, are our biggest fundraising events each year and with the help of our incredible retailers and shoppers, raise approximately £50,000 annually.

“We have over 90 EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA supermarkets in Northern Ireland whose teams have dedicated their time and energy into initiatives like the Community Coffee Morning, and made them a success for our charity partners and the many families they help throughout the year.”

For more on the EUROSPAR Community Coffee Morning and their work with Cancer Fund for Children, visit https://www.eurosparni.co.uk/community/cancer-fund-for-children/