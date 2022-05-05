Bank of Ireland Open Farm weekend celebrates with new sponsor

Led by the Ulster Farmer’s Union, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is partnering with a new sponsor this year – telecommunications company Fibrus.

It is hoped this new partnership will give Fibrus an opportunity to connect with the farming community and showcase its broadband infrastructure to support the rural network across Northern Ireland.

For the first time since 2019, the 18 working farms taking part in this year’s event will be throwing open their gates and welcoming visitors inside.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Brown, Ulster Farmers' Union president, Dominic Kearns, Fibrus CEO, and Adrian Jamison, Jamison Farms. More information at www.openfarmweekend.com

Dominic Kearns, Fibrus CEO said: “Speaking with the team at the Open Farm Weekend, it was clear that we share many of the same values, with community at the heart of everything we do.

“For that reason, we are delighted to see communities back together with a hybrid event for 2022.

“Fibrus are already making significant strides in addressing the digital imbalance between urban and rural parts of Northern Ireland.

“With a reliable, hyperfast broadband connection paramount for rural business such as the many farms taking part in Open Farm Weekend, we will continue to rollout the necessary infrastructure needed to enable them to stay connected and operate their businesses on a level playing field to those anywhere else in the region.”

David Brown, Ulster Farmers' Union president, Adrian Jamison, Jamison Farms, and Dominic Kearns, Fibrus CEO.

The virtual format adopted over the last few years allowed Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend to still continue throughout the pandemic and, although the in-person interaction with farm families was missed, the event did reach a new online audience.

“With this in mind, selected farms will be streamed live through Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels on Friday 17 June and Saturday 18 June.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, David Brown, added: “The virtual aspect of the last few years did bring a new element to Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, but nothing beats being back on-farm welcoming the public.

“This makes 2022 an exciting year for Fibrus to launch its sponsorship as both visitors and farm hosts are really keen to maximise their on-farm experience.

“I would encourage the public to visit one of the 18 farms to support the outstanding contribution our farms and farm families make in producing quality local food and maintaining our local environment.”

Participating Farms for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2022 include: Acton House Farm| Armagh Apple Farm at Ballintaggart House| Blackberry Hill Farm| Bullsbrook Farm| Broughgammon Farm| Chesnutt Farms| Churchview Farm| CAFRE Greenmount Campus| CAFRE Enniskillen Campus| D&D Holland| Donagh Cottage Farm |Hollow Farm | Jamison Farms| Laurel View Farm| Long Meadow Farm| Millbank Farm| Redhouse Holsteins| Seaview Farms