Bank of Ireland are kindly sponsoring the Supreme Champion and Lamb Young Handlers classes at this year’s event.

This year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be held on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

Richard Primrose, Agri Business Manager at Bank of Ireland and Vickie White, RUAS