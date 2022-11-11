News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bank of Ireland sponsor Supreme Champion and Lamb Young Handlers classes at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has thanked Bank of Ireland for their support with the upcoming Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships.

By Joanne Knox
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bank of Ireland are kindly sponsoring the Supreme Champion and Lamb Young Handlers classes at this year’s event.

This year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be held on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

Richard Primrose, Agri Business Manager at Bank of Ireland and Vickie White, RUAS

Most Popular

To keep up to date with the latest news visit beefandlamb.org.uk or follow Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FacebookInstagram