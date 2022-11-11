Bank of Ireland sponsor Supreme Champion and Lamb Young Handlers classes at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has thanked Bank of Ireland for their support with the upcoming Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships.
By Joanne Knox
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Bank of Ireland are kindly sponsoring the Supreme Champion and Lamb Young Handlers classes at this year’s event.
This year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be held on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.
As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.