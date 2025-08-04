Barista Bar teams up with local retailers to clean up Carrick

Stephen Marshall, Chairperson for Eco Rangers, and Rachel Martin from Barista Bar with Kerry Kirkpatrick from Walk NI and team members from Barista Bar Café and Eurospar Fortfield.

A DEDICATED team from Barista Bar, Northern Ireland’s leading coffee-to-go brand, joined forces with Eco Rangers, Walk NI and staff from Eurospar Fortfield and the Barista Bar Cafe for a summer litter pick in Carrickfergus as part of their 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Together, the group cleared six bags of litter from residential areas around the store and throughout the town. This is Barista Bar’s third litter pick in Carrickfergus, reinforcing their commitment to keeping local communities clean and beautiful.

Rachel Martin, Assistant Brand Manager from Henderson Foodservice, which owns Barista Bar, and who took part in the recent litter pick, commented: “Barista Bar is widely available in over 450 Spar, Eurospar, ViVo and ViVoxtra stores in Northern Ireland, many of which are often the hub of local communities that are residential, urban, by the sea and in areas of outstanding beauty, and we are committed to keeping these areas clean for all to enjoy them.”

The coffee to go brand has been an official partner of the Eco Rangers since 2021, fuelling their volunteers with Barista Bar beverages during their litter picks throughout Northern Ireland.

The Eco Rangers, set up by retired paramedic Abe Agnew, are now a 300-strong group of registered volunteers who carry out litter picking across the east Antrim region, removing over 20,000 pieces of litter each week.

Barista Bar is also a partner of Walk NI and is committed to keeping Northern Ireland beautiful and free of litter.

The brand has organised numerous litter picks throughout Northern Ireland to date, with another planned with Walk NI and Eco Rangers later this month, supporting broader efforts to reduce environmental waste and encourage more sustainable habits.

Rachel continued: “It is so important that we protect our local communities in any way we can, and we want to ensure that the public can enjoy getting outdoors without rubbish getting in their way. We want to thank the retailers for getting involved year on year and helping keep their communities clean.

“We encourage our shoppers to dispose of their rubbish and single use cups responsibly and urge the use of our reusable Barista Bar cups so we can minimise our environmental impact as much as possible and continue to enjoy the beauty of Northern Ireland.”

Stephen Marshall, Chairman of the Eco Rangers added: “Support from Barista Bar and Spar NI is invaluable. They are at the heart of local communities and their support for our volunteers who are out litter picking daily is priceless.”

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Barista Bar recently partnered with Ulster University Belfast School of Art & Design. Final year student Jack Blaney created a winning design which has been transformed into a limited-edition reusable cup now available to purchase at the Barista Bar Café in Eurospar Fortfield, Carrickfergus, and on the Barista Bar website.

For more info, or to purchase a limited-edition Barista Bar cup, visit mybaristabar.com