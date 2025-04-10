Barista Bar teams up with OutmoreNI to champion the ‘Right Side of Outside’ campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Barista Bar, the coffee-to-go brand available in SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across Northern Ireland, has joined forces with OutmoreNI to support their ‘Right Side of Outside’ campaign.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This award winning initiative underscores both organisations’ shared commitment to preserving the local environment and promoting responsible outdoor behaviour.

As part of the partnership, Barista Bar, which is available in over 400 SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA stores across Northern Ireland, is encouraging customers to make more sustainable choices by rewarding those who use reusable cups. This initiative has led to a 38% increase in the use of reusable cups via the loyalty scheme in 2024. Additionally, Barista Bar staff have been actively participating in litter pick days organised with Eco Rangers NI, enabling staff to make a difference in their local area. These community clean-up efforts take place in parks, coastal areas, beaches, and streets across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Loughrey, Communications and Training Executive at OutmoreNI, said: “We are delighted to have Barista Bar support the ‘Right Side of Outside’ campaign. Their commitment to sustainability and community-driven environmental action aligns perfectly with our mission to encourage responsible enjoyment of the outdoors. Through their support of The Right Side of Outside campaign through initiatives like their reusable cups and litter pick days, they are actively helping to protect the beautiful landscapes that make Northern Ireland so special.”

Members of the Barista Bar, Eco Rangers and Walk NI teams taking part in a recent litter pick, helping Keep Northern Ireland beautiful. (Pic: Freelance)

Rachel Martin, Assistant Brand Manager for Barista Bar at Henderson Foodservice Ltd, also highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “At Barista Bar, we are always looking at ways to make a positive impact on the environment. By encouraging the use of our reusable cups and working alongside our sponsors Walk NI and Eco Rangers NI, we are taking real steps to ensure that Northern Ireland’s outdoor spaces remain clean and accessible for everyone. We are excited to be part of this initiative and to encourage more people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.”

The ‘Right Side of Outside’ campaign offers guidance on how individuals can play their part in protecting nature and being considerate to others when enjoying the outdoors. OutmoreNI has developed Seven Ways to Stay on the ‘Right Side of Outside’, offering practical tips such as arriving early to avoid congestion, choosing appropriate locations for dog-walking, bringing litter home, and planning ahead for safe and responsible outdoor adventures.

By working together, Barista Bar and OutmoreNI hope to inspire more people to appreciate and respect Northern Ireland’s natural beauty, ensuring that it remains a welcoming and pristine environment for future generations.