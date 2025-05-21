Barista Bar’s run of support continues for Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, from Barista Bar, with Senán Curran, Aidy Hughes, Anton Piatek and Shirley Wilson from the Mallusk Harriers.

THE Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race returns on Friday, August 8, with Barista Bar continuing its run of support for the event.

It is the third year the coffee-to-go brand has sponsored the race, which is now in its 11th year and is famous for its steep incline meeting runners at the start-line and continuing for one and a half miles up the Sealstown Road.

It is the locality of the event that has seen it go from strength to strength in recent years, something that, according to Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Barista Bar’s National Brand and Business Development Manager, speaks to everything the brand stands for: community, commitment, and a strong local spirit.

“The Mallusk 5-Mile Race is one that is synonymous with the local area, one that is exciting and exhilarating for those who come from near and far to take it on, and one that is focused on providing opportunities for Mallusk and the wider community.

“As a business proudly rooted in Mallusk, we’re passionate about fuelling people for whatever the day throws at them, whether it’s the morning school run or a five-mile uphill challenge. We’re thrilled to be back as sponsors for the 2025 Mallusk 5-Mile Race and can’t wait to cheer every runner over the finish line this August.”

This year, Barista Bar will once again set the Barista Bar Team Challenge, where teams of five men and teams of four women will have their finishing times added together and the lowest aggregate time in each category declared the winner. They will receive a hamper full of goodies from Barista Bar, as well as the crowning glory of being the fastest team to take on the infamous race.

Keavy added: “We will also be fueling runners with a complementary drink, a Barista Bar sports bag and so much support from our colleagues in Mallusk on the night!”

Last year Mallusk Harriers and their supporters raised £2,500 for NIPANC in memory of Mallusk Harriers’ member Michael Crossan through various events, including the 2024 Mallusk 5 Mile Road Race.

Nuala Muldoon, Chairperson at the Mallusk Harriers Athletic Club, which organises and hosts the race each year commented: “Without support from local businesses and brands like Barista Bar, we wouldn’t have a race as high a calibre as this.

“Not only does it take a lot of dedication from our club and its volunteers to build up such a notorious race, but we can only make it notorious thanks to sponsorship, which has been growing year on year for us.

“It means even more when that support is local as it brings even more opportunity for growth and development for the area, our community and our club to bring a competitive and respected race to offer runners from across Northern Ireland.”

The growth has been evidenced in the number of registrations that have been opened to runners this year, now growing to a capacity of 500. Keeping its local community at its core, the race will also reward the first male and first female from the BT36 area across the finish line with a grand prize.

There will also be a one mile fun run for the first time, encouraging the junior runners of Mallusk and the surrounding areas to get their trainers on and get their first taste of the event.

Registration for the Mallusk 5-Mile Race is now open: https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=15627 with more information available on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/malluskrace

For more on Barista Bar, visit mybaristabar.com