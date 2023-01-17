The case arose from health and safety failings between 2016 to 2018 that led to dangerous gas installations in several new build domestic properties at sites in County Antrim and County Londonderry.

BC Plumbing and Heating Limited was today (17 January 2023) fined a total of £12,000 for failing to ensure gas work was carried out in a safe manner and in accordance with appropriate standards.

Speaking after the hearing, Kiara Blackburn, an Inspector with HSENI’s Major Investigation Team said: “All gas engineers have a duty to ensure the work they carry out in relation to gas installations is safe and without risk to any person including homeowners. All works must be carried out in line with appropriate standards, manufacturer’s instructions and in accordance with Gas Safe Register requirements.”

The investigation by HSENI focussed on the installation of corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST) at the new housing developments. CSST although commonly used in the gas industry has specific installation requirements which must be followed to ensure gas installations are safe.

The method of installation of the pipework was unsafe and not in accordance with the manufacturer’s installation requirements. In several cases, gas installations were classified as ‘immediately dangerous’ due to the increased risk of gas leaks. Appropriate remedial action was taken to ensure each of the installations were made safe.

