Be aware of bathing water advice over bank holiday weekend

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is encouraging people who are set to enjoy their bank holiday at Northern Ireland’s beautiful lakes and beaches, to pay heed to any bathing water notices in place.

Water quality is monitored weekly at 33 sites in Northern Ireland during the bathing season. There are currently notices to avoid bathing at Benone Beach in Co Londonderry and Rea’s Wood at Lough Neagh in Co Antrim due to high levels of blue-green algae.

DAERA officers will monitor the situation at Northern Ireland’s beaches over the bank holiday weekend and will provide advice to bathing water operators when required.

The latest bathing water results are available at the bathing water quality dashboard available here: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/d676449ba9794912aa21ac8904e14cb8.

All reports of blue-green algae can be viewed on the DAERA blue-green web viewer: Blue-Green Algae - Confirmed Locations. (Photo: stock image)

Minister Muir said: “We have seen an increase in prevalence of blue-green algae in our waterways over recent days. This is sadly not unexpected and emphasises the critical need to back the interventions required to address the crisis facing Lough Neagh and other water ways.

“As people prepare for their bank holiday weekend, it is important to be aware of the bathing advice in place, and I would urge everyone to take note of local council updates and to check the DAERA bathing water quality dashboard.

“If in doubt, stay out of the water, ensure that dogs are kept on leads and follow any advisory signs at water bodies. These notices are there to help keep you, your family, and your pets safe.”

Members of the public can report a suspected blue-green algae bloom through the Bloomin’ Algae App or e-mail: [email protected] with a photo, if possible, and details on the location of the potential bloom.

NIEA will continue to record events and review any significant increase in bloom numbers.